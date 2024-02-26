FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI CELEBRATES SPRING BREAK WITH NEW SEASONAL EXPERIENCES FOR FAMILIES AND YOUNG TRAVELERS FROM MARCH 10 - APRIL 6, 2024

Four Seasons Maui Academy and Camp Manitou are back in session this spring season, providing children and teens opportunities to connect with each other and the beautiful island destination

WAILEA, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes back Spring Break travelers to the island's sunny shores with a slate of new and expanded seasonal Four Seasons Maui Academy programming rooted in the destination's remarkable culture and environment starting March 10 – April 6, 2024. Young visitors ranging in age from 5 through 12 can form a connection to Hawaii through the magic of hands-on learning experiences, marine exploration, new culinary adventures, and enchanting storytelling under the stars with new and reinvigorated experiences including: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language), Hawaiian Star Stories, Ocean Aloha, Chef's Garden Club, Maui Whale Watchers, and more.

Additionally, from March 24 – April 6, 2024, the Resort invites children ages 9 through 17 to join Camp Manitou , an adventure camp for pre-teens and teens designed to guide meaningful exploration around the island through counselor-led activities such as the Road to Hana, a kids-only off-campus Hawaiian Star Stories led by Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka, surfing excursions, island hikes, and more. For parents and younger siblings that don't want to be left out of the fun, Camp Manitou also offers customizable family adventure days.

"We look forward to welcoming families and children of all ages to experience this spring's Four Seasons Maui Academy and Camp Manitou offerings," says Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. "Through these hands-on learning experiences and explorations, our young visitors build meaningful connections with Maui that we hope last a lifetime."

Four Seasons Maui Academy and Camp Manitou join the Resort's complimentary Kids for All Seasons day camp, as well as a long list of activities and amenities , available to families year-round. Favorite family pastimes include pickleball, the Resort's robust cultural calendar, and simply reconnecting during a dinner under the stars at the newly reimagined Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar.

Four Seasons Maui Academy 2024 Spring Break complimentary schedule:

NEW: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Saturdays | 10am-11am

Children will sing and play their way to learning the Hawaiian language under the guidance of "Uncle Koa" Mattos, Four Seasons Resort Maui Cultural Ambassador. Language lies at the heart of Hawaiian culture, and this new activity focuses on instilling an appreciation for it, while making learning fun and effective.

Ocean Aloha

Mondays | 10am-11am

Discover Maui's unique marine life through interactive learning led by a Maui Ocean Center Marine Naturalist, including humpback whale activities and an Ocean Explorer Live Touch Pool with sea stars, sea cucumbers and sea urchins. The experience, developed to instill the importance of caring for the ocean, includes a special gift: Hawai'i Sea Turtle Rescue, a Fabien Cousteau Ocean Expeditions children's book.

Chef's Garden Club

Tuesdays | 10am-11am

Join Four Seasons Resort Maui Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly on a seed-to-sip journey designed to help children better understand the origins of food. Weekly Chef's Garden Club meetings include planting seeds, harvesting seasonal produce, meeting the Resort's culinary team, and a complimentary treat (think hand-picked citrus soda!) that highlights the children's harvest.

*Chef's Garden Club is available year-round.

Maui Whale Watchers

Wednesdays | 10am-11am

Calling all whale watchers! Led by "Uncle Taylor" Fujimoto , Four Seasons Resort Maui Sustainability Manager, children will not only head to the beach for whale-watching from the resort but will learn about migratory paths, why whales come to Maui's warm waters and paint pictures of the majestic mammals.

Tide Pools Exploration

Thursdays | 10am-11am

Embark on an adventure along Wailea's stunning coastline that explores the vibrant world of tide pools. Young guests will encounter and learn fun facts about opihi (Hawaiian shellfish), sea urchin, sea cucumbers, hermit crabs, starfish and, if lucky, Hawaiian green sea turtles!

*Tide Pools Exploration is available year-round.

Hawaiian Star Stories

Wednesdays | 8pm-830pm

Cozy up under Maui's starry skies, as Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands. Families will learn about the spiritual connection that voyagers have to the Hawaiian Islands, their ancestors, and the environment.

*Recommended for children 8 and older. Must be accompanied by a guardian.

Reservations for Four Seasons Maui Academy classes are required. Contact the concierge at [email protected] or (808) 874-8000. Reservations for Camp Manitou can be confirmed directly at campmanitou-fs.com .

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Spago Maui, and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

