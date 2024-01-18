FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI REOPENS FERRARO'S RESTAURANT & BAR, UNVEILING A DRAMATIC DESIGN TRANSFORMATION AND INSPIRED MENU DIRECTION IN 2024

The beloved Wailea staple embarks upon a new culinary chapter, revealing an impressive redesign by Studio Collective, and inspired menu of coastal Italian cuisine under the Maui stars

WAILEA, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's five-star, five-diamond luxury Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveils a spectacular reimagination of the Resort's oceanfront flagship dining concept, Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar at the start of 2024. An extensive design transformation by acclaimed Venice, CA-based boutique agency, Studio Collective , and dynamic new menu direction led by Chef de Cuisine Russell Rummer, further strengthens the beloved restaurant's near 30-year culinary legacy as one of Maui's premier dining destinations.

"After much anticipation, we are delighted to reopen our doors and welcome guests back to the newly redesigned Ferraro's," says Four Seasons Resort Maui General Manager Ben Shank. "The reimagination combines the best of Maui and Italy through a stunning transformation that promises an unforgettable culinary experience for guests, where Italian cuisine melds with our aloha spirit."

Designing for "La Dolce Vita" on Maui

Perched above the shoreline of Maui's pristine Wailea Beach, the newly transformed Ferraro's effortlessly embraces the soul of the island and the spirit of la dolce vita—the sweet life. Integrating sophisticated contemporary design elements to create an environment that complements Maui's mesmerizing landscape, Ferraro's is not just a restaurant, but a destination where guests and their loved ones gather to create lifelong memories.

Upon entering Ferraro's, the redesigned 192-seat oceanfront concept captures the essence of Maui with design elements inspired by the local environment and surrounding landscape that harmonize with the property's lush grounds and panoramic views. Vibrant new landscaping surrounds the entrance, embracing a tropical experience, accompanied by a multitude of potted plants that enhance the al fresco charm.

Once inside, diners are greeted by an expansive three-sided bar, updated extensively with a marble bar top, tiled bar face, and custom back bar display featuring an inset bronze mirror that reflects the sunset and ocean. Plush sofa groupings upholstered in a rich navy fabric line the southern perimeter of the space, providing the ideal location for a pre-dinner spritz or post-dinner amaro. A variety of dining groupings on the upper and lower decks of the restaurant are arranged to maximize unobstructed sunset views well into the night under the Maui stars. Handcrafted ivory and indigo ceramic tiles, inspired by the colors and textures of Maui, are used for tabletop insets, serving as striking decorative accents. A custom teak trellis unifies the upper dining patio, bar, and piazza areas.

"Our intent with the new design and layout was to open up the space, connecting it both to its beautiful surroundings as well as to the resort itself," says Adam Goldstein, Partner and Design Director of Studio Collective. "Our vision for the evolution of Ferraro's embraces the soul of the island, integrating contemporary sophistication with a welcoming, residential charm. The use of locally sourced materials, natural elements, and careful attention to detail ensures that Ferraro's is not just a restaurant, but a dynamic dining destination on the island."

Combining the Flavors of Coastal Italy & Maui

Under the culinary direction of Executive Chef Ryan Schelling and Ferraro's Chef de Cuisine Chef Russell Rummer, the dynamic new menu is inspired by Hawaii's bountiful waterways and designed to be enjoyed in the style of coastal Italian leisure culture. A refreshing and modern Italian menu offers a variety of artfully prepared seafood dishes accompanied by an array of handmade pastas and the freshest locally sourced seasonal produce. Those who wish to fully embrace la dolce vita can opt for Festa da Ferraro's, highlighting a selection of Chef Rummer's not-to-be-missed dishes served family-style or indulge in the Pesce Intero Alla Piastra, a roasted whole Hawaiian snapper.

A sampling of Ferraro's new modern Italian dinner menu offerings include:

Petrossian Caviar Service Whipped Mascarpone, Egg Yolk, Chive, Fried Caper, Pasta Fritti

Whipped Mascarpone, Egg Yolk, Chive, Fried Caper, Pasta Fritti Kampachi Amalfi Kona Kampachi, Lemon Salsa, Watermelon Radish, Calabrian Chili, Cucumber Acqua Pazza

Kona Kampachi, Lemon Salsa, Watermelon Radish, Calabrian Chili, Cucumber Acqua Pazza Cozze Conservata Marinated Tinned P.E.I. Mussels, Chili Oil, Grilled Sourdough

Marinated Tinned P.E.I. Mussels, Chili Oil, Grilled Sourdough Caramelle e Granchio Reale King Crab and Burrata Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Coralleo Nero

King Crab and Burrata Ravioli, Butternut Squash, Coralleo Nero Creste al Nero di Seppia Squid Ink Pasta, Kona Lobster, Creme Rosa, Basil

The beverage program complements the menu through an extensive list of Italian wines, creative cocktails, and an expansive selection of amaro, curated by the Resort's Beverage Director Aaron-Wood Snyderman. From a convivial Spritz Hour from 3:30pm to 5:00pm to inventive craft cocktails at dinner to an after-dinner digestif menu to the late-night pizza pairing menu, amaro is spotlighted from start to finish. With the assistance of one of the Amaro Experts, curious epicureans can discover more about the liqueur in customized flight form, selecting one from each of the menu's amaro categories: Herbaceous, Bitter, and Sweet. Other noteworthy cocktails include the Caviar & Limoncello Rosemary Spritz, served tableside with a caviar "bump," during Spritz Hour and dinner's Pasta Water Martini, utilizing water from Ferraro's hand-made pasta to provide texture and a silky feel.

Hours of Operation: Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar is open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Reservations can be made online or by calling (808) 874-8000.

