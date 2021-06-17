Four Texas Providers Receive $200K in Total Grant Funding to Implement Telehealth Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telehealth has become increasingly popular among the public, but not all healthcare providers have the resources to manage telehealth platforms. That's why Superior HealthPlan, Centene, and the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) formed the Medicaid Telehealth Partnership. As part of the initiative, Superior has awarded a total of $200K in grants to four Texas providers to help them purchase new equipment, electronics, and supplies to improve telehealth solutions.

These grants will help these health centers make an impact locally, especially with traditionally underserved communities. The funding will allow providers to better serve patients in a variety of ways. For example, one provider is using the grant to provide patients with care kits, while other providers are using the funding to cover the cost of remote monitoring, diabetes, and blood pressure care, to purchase vision equipment, and to help upgrade internal systems.

"The past year has drawn attention to the importance of telehealth as communities struggled to conveniently access healthcare services due to COVID-19," said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. "By providing these telehealth grants, we're not only helping providers respond to the ongoing pandemic, we're making a commitment to invest in the health of the communities we serve."

Funded projects have kept patients involved in their care during the pandemic while also supporting the further integration of telehealth with ongoing care coordination and clinical quality improvement efforts.

"COVID-19 placed limitations on in-person patient visits that are particularly problematic for those requiring additional support to manage chronic diseases like diabetes," said Tracy Angelocci, Chief Medical Information Officer, Lone Star Circle of Care. "Lone Star Circle of Care is using telehealth to reach out to patients who have had difficulty managing diabetes during the pandemic, increasing their access to diabetes management services such as virtual visits with primary care providers and a dietitian."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 8 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

