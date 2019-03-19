Four-Time Academy Award Nominee David Lynch Joins MasterClass to Teach Creativity and Film

"David goes against the traditional formulas for storytelling and approaches filmmaking from the perspective of an artist across all mediums," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, David deconstructs his creative process and shares his approach to translating unique narratives into film and other art forms. We're honored to have David teach his unconventional techniques for creating visionary films in his first-ever MasterClass."

A master of surrealist cinema, Lynch is an artist, musician, producer, but above all, a filmmaker. Since his directorial feature-debut Eraserhead (1977), Lynch has gone on to shape cinematic masterpieces including Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001), both widely regarded by critics. He achieved further success through his 1990–91 television series Twin Peaks, often referred to as one of the greatest TV series of all time. Lynch's accolades include four Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival. Most recently, he published his biography-memoir hybrid Room To Dream with Kristine McKenna in June 2018.

"What drew me to MasterClass was the idea that something could come out of it that would make a difference to new filmmakers," said Lynch. "Find your own voice and be true to that voice. The film is the thing. Every single moment, every single element try to get as good as possible and don't walk away from something until it feels correct. This is your time to get the thing."

In his MasterClass, Lynch will outline the process for "catching ideas," the importance of daydreaming and setting "bait" for creative ideas to come to you. He will discuss the value in studying classic films while also referencing key examples in his own career for students to learn techniques for achieving creative flow, writing unique scripts, collaborating with your team and staying true to your ideas. Lynch reveals his unique approach to elements like how to use set design, lighting, cinematography, and sound design in the creation of his distinct atmospheric environments and how these elements reveal the psychology of the character. Students will also walk away with a better understanding of how to be creative, expand their filmmaking and artistically push the boundaries of their process.

MasterClass continues to expand its catalogue into new categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides educational, inspiring, and engaging classes taught by the world's greatest minds. With more than 50 classes that dive into processes, techniques and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience, including video lessons, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

