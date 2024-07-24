Four-time Olympic Medal Winner, Angela Ruggiero, to deliver Keynote Address at WebPT's 2024 Ascend Rehab Therapy Business Summit

Ruggiero to deliver keynote focusing on manifesting success, together

PHOENIX, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPT , the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM), today announces that four-time Olympic Medal winner Angela Ruggiero will serve as the keynote speaker for Ascend 2024 , in Chicago on Sept. 12 -14. Ruggiero is a member of the 2015 Hockey Hall of Fame, one of only 10 women ever inducted. She won a gold medal in '98, silver in '02 and '10, and bronze in '06. She's also the co-founder and chair of Sports Innovation Lab , which leverages data to help sports and entertainment brands understand and acquire more customers. She has also been named one of the 25 Most Influential Women in Sports by Forbes.

Angela Ruggiero, four-time Olympic medal winner, to deliver keynote address at WebPT’s 2024 Ascend Rehab Therapy Business Summit. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images).

"We are honored to have Olympian Angela Ruggiero deliver this year's keynote, tapping into her vast experience in sports and business to inspire and inform our attendees," said Ashley Glover, CEO of WebPT. "This year we have brought together an exceptional educational program from world-class speakers and industry trailblazers. Not only will attendees learn strategies to increase their business practices and revenue, but together we will be elevating the therapy industry and profession."

"It's an honor to speak at this year's WebPT's Ascend 2024. I am looking forward to inspiring this team with some of the themes that I have used to win gold medals on the ice and in the front office," Ruggiero stated.

Along with unveiling this year's keynote speaker, WebPT is thrilled to announce Ascend 2024's educational sessions, organized into three tracks: Clinical, Operations, and Leadership. Each features hand-picked, industry-leading speakers who will deliver information and insights specific to equipping attendees with actionable plans to take back to their organization after the event.

Key sessions include:

Learn the art of thinking outside the box to become a chief problem solver, tap into new revenue streams, and redefine how to diversify services, income, and scale, with Rick Gawenda , PT, president of Gawenda Seminars & Consulting, Inc.

, PT, president of Gawenda Seminars & Consulting, Inc. Find out what metrics should be tracked monthly and how to establish your budget for outpatient therapy services provided in the 2025 calendar year, with Amy Lafko , MSPT, founder of Cairn Consulting Solutions.

, MSPT, founder of Cairn Consulting Solutions. Discover strategies for mapping your talent's career path to enhance professional growth and boost your staff retention, with John Wallace , PT, MS, FAPTA, chief compliance officer at WebPT.

Additional topics at Ascend include:

Navigating Change and Building Resilience: Strategies to Keep Your Business Ahead Without Being Left Behind, with Josh D'Angelo, Fred Gilbert , and Felicia Taylor (Moderator)

, and (Moderator) Navigating Direct-to-Employer Healthcare: A Comprehensive Guide, with Scott Hebert and Ryan Klepps

Supporting and Celebrating Neurodiverse Employees, with Kay Mastrocola

Maximizing Your Team Talent Through a Distributed Leadership Model, with JeMe Cioppa-Mosca and Jaime Edelstein / Violet Yuen

This year's theme is Mapping the Future, which aims to encourage attendees and speakers to explore, envision, and plan for the future of the industry. Additionally, two rehabilitation therapy practices will be honored at the event. The Innovator of the Year award will recognize a practice that embodies the spirit of innovation and pioneers novel and creative approaches to enhance care delivery and practice efficacy. The Practice of the Year award will acknowledge an enterprise advancing the profession while demonstrating tangible success.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the event website at ascendevent.com .

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform for Practice Experience Management (PXM). WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

SOURCE WebPT