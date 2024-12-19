Four Top 20 Mortgage Servicers Select Clever Pro to Enhance Portfolio Retention

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Real Estate (Clever), previously ranked the #1 real estate company on Trustpilot with over 3,000 five-star reviews, announced that its Clever Pro division has formed partnerships with four of the nation's top 20 mortgage servicers. This milestone comes one year after Clever launched Clever Pro, a solution designed to enable mortgage servicers to drive 7x more opportunities and boost customer loyalty.

Clever Pro's platform combines advanced technology with a curated network of 24,000+ vetted agents to deliver results at scale. Unlike other solutions, Clever Pro offers true nationwide coverage, featuring top-performing agents from every major brokerage and a 99.5% success rate in matching customers with the right agent. As the most comprehensive real estate solution for servicers looking to enhance portfolio retention, Clever Pro drives measurable outcomes, including an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 83.4 and 332% growth in pre-approval-to-close conversion rates.

"In the future, we'll see top mortgage servicers recapture up to 25% of the business that sells out of their portfolios each year," said Luke Babich, co-founder and CEO of Clever Real Estate. "Clever Pro is partnering with leading-edge servicers to make that future possible. By replacing legacy brokerage platforms with a tech-forward, consumer-first solution, we're building a platform that delivers measurable value to servicers and empowers them to reinvest in better rates and services for consumers."

Building on the success of its Gravy Technologies acquisition and the launch of Clever Closings (formerly known as Clever Title), Clever Pro is expanding its capabilities to create a fully integrated, end-to-end real estate ecosystem. Using gamification tech from Gravy, Clever's Engage Suite engages customers earlier in their journey with tools that reward and prepare aspiring homeowners to buy. Clever Closings streamlines closing processes with innovative features such as real-time tracking, enhanced communication, and industry-leading fraud protection.

By combining upstream lead engagement with downstream transaction solutions, Clever Pro delivers a seamless experience that helps servicers capture more opportunities, reduce friction, and deliver value through the entire real estate journey.

Looking ahead, Clever Pro plans to double its partnerships with top mortgage servicers. As part of this growth, Clever Pro will continue to enhance its Engagement Suite technology, enabling servicers to nurture customers earlier in their journey and position themselves as trusted sources of education and resources for homeowners. By delivering measurable outcomes and driving customer loyalty, Clever Pro is helping servicers redefine portfolio retention and borrower engagement for the future.

Clever Pro is a real estate platform designed to help mortgage lenders and servicers enhance customer loyalty, drive portfolio retention, and deliver seamless homeownership experiences. By integrating advanced technology with a nationwide network of 24,000+ vetted agents, Clever Pro achieves measurable results, including a 99.5% agent matching success rate and 332% growth in pre-approval-to-close conversion rates. With tools like the Engagement Suite and Clever Closings, Clever Pro streamlines customer engagement from lead nurturing to closing, empowering partners to deliver exceptional value.

Clever Real Estate is a technology company that produces educational real estate content reaching over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 3,000+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $11.4 billion in real estate sold, matched 138,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $170 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 24,000 agents across all 50 states.

