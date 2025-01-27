Four United Real Estate Executives Named Among Most Influential

United posts fastest-growing transaction count driven by organic agent migration to the firm and multiple mergers despite a contracted real estate market

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate leaders have once again received industry recognition for outstanding performance. Real estate consulting firm, T3 Sixty singled out United in its annual Swanepoel Power 200 report for the 11th year. In addition to organic migration of agents and teams to the firm, United acquired real estate brokerages in Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Alabama to continue its steady, methodical growth in 2024.

United Real Estate has been recognized for the 11th year in the annual Swanepoel Power 200 report, illuminating the most influential leaders in the residential real estate space.

The news echoes an earlier report by RealTrends citing United's 727% growth rate as the fastest-growing national brokerage over the past five years. It is also the largest flat-fee brokerage reported by RealTrends.

Leading the charge in United's growth are key players credited for launching novel products and services for its 21,000+ agent base. Four United leaders were noted in the report: Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy (ranked No. 14), President Rick Haase (ranked No. 61), Premiere Plus Realty President Jillian Young (ranked No. 144) and Benchmark Realty CEO Phillip Cantrell (ranked No. 163).

United Real Estate Group CEO Dan Duffy explains what's driving the firm's growth. "Our growth is solidly based on the pillars that guide our decisions and actions: the success and financial future of our agents, their families and communities. It's an incredible honor to serve them. This recognition is well-deserved for Rick, Jillian and Phillip, who work alongside the hundreds of people that make United work and the tens of thousands of agents who we serve."

United forayed into territory few other brokerages have ventured in order to solve real-world problems facing agents: debt, unaffordable healthcare, unpredictable income, lack of wealth management and retirement savings. United's Financial Wellness Program addresses these problems with results-driven outcomes. For example, United's Smart Dollar program participants have achieved $3.5 million in debt elimination and new savings since its launch in late 2023.

About the Swanepoel Power 200

Created and published by T3 Sixty, the Swanepoel Power 200 represents hundreds of hours of research, analyzing company performance metrics, individual biographies and discussions with industry leaders. The rankings offer a definitive look at the scope, reach and leadership of residential real estate executives. The T3 Sixty leadership team ranks leaders, primarily, by four criteria weighted equally: their power within their own company; their reputation and influence among industry peers; their relative power among their industry subgroup (e.g. brokerage, MLS, etc.); and their anticipated impact in the foreseeable future.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 34 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 25,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $30.7 billion in sales volume in 2024. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

