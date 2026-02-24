United Real Estate Launches BullseyeAI to Give Time Back to Agents and Simplify the Work That Wins Clients

Proprietary automated AI agents and voice‑enabled BullseyeAI Assistant streamline everyday tasks across the platform, including CRM, marketing, lead generation and learning, available at no additional cost to affiliates

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate announced the launch of its BullseyeAI, a new AI‑powered technology suite designed to reduce affiliates' overhead, streamline daily workflows and free up more time for income‑producing activities in the field. Built on a proprietary architecture that combines an LLM with a conversational AI assistant and automated AI agents, BullseyeAI brings voice‑enabled or typed task execution within one smart, integrated dashboard. The platform is available to United affiliates at no additional cost, supporting the company's long‑term investment in practical tools that increase productivity.

Purpose‑built for real estate professionals and fully integrated, BullseyeAI is not a bolt‑on product. It's a proprietary platform tightly integrated with United's existing tools, unifying a dashboard, navigation assistance, knowledge Q&A and voice‑enabled commands. It not only answers questions and locates programs or tools inside BullseyeAI but also executes tasks for users. This means real estate practitioners work inside one connected environment designed for real estate.

"United has a significant advantage in bringing AI breakthroughs to market because we've spent years building and strengthening our proprietary platform. With full ownership of both our data and our software, we can move with uncommon speed to deliver agentic tools tailored to how real estate professionals actually work," said David Dickey, Chief Product & Technology Officer. "Leveraging the depth of our Azure and OpenAI infrastructure, we've been able to rapidly introduce advanced AI and language models across the entire ecosystem. BullseyeAI is a dramatic step forward, transforming our platform from a system of tools into an intelligent partner that anticipates needs, adapts in real time and elevates performance in ways that were simply not possible before."

"We've invested for the long term in our proprietary platform, so our affiliates don't have to carry the cost or complexity themselves. At a time when technology budgets are squeezing margins, BullseyeAI gives our agents a durable advantage without additional cost," explained Dan Duffy, United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer. "It is fast to evolve as AI advances and is intentionally designed to support the human side of the business. Our objective is straightforward: give agents their time back. Less time tied to a desk. Less time spent on low‑value tasks. Real estate will always be a people business, and BullseyeAI makes that more possible for our affiliates than ever before."

BullseyeAI doesn't ask real estate professionals to work differently. It works for them—quietly and quickly so they can focus on relationships, results and professional growth.

A few tasks BullseyeAI can perform:

Manage contact data: input, corrections, verification, lookup contacts and summarize contact interactions

Write follow-up messages

Perform actions that always require user approval

Win time back with voice or typed commands to set up reminders, assign leads, create saved searches and look up properties

Easily navigate and receive answers to questions about BullseyeAI tools

Initiate automated email marketing campaigns

Maximize listing and client marketing, and compile previous marketing activities to inform future outreach

Locate courses in Learning Academy to quickly upskill

Meet Sofie and Rosie, the world's busiest real estate AI agents:

"Sofie" — Sphere of Influence AI Agent: Maintains and nurtures an agent's sphere through coordinated, multi‑step actions in seconds—no hand‑holding required.

"Rosie" — Recruiting AI Assistant: Supports brokerage growth by handling multi‑step recruiting workflows end‑to‑end.

By creating artificial intelligence software agents, United enables massive productivity gains for both real estate professionals and brokerage owners.

The BullseyeAI deployment builds on earlier technology innovations. In 2025, United launched Marketplace, an integrated product within the BullseyeAI platform. It serves as a single access point for pre-negotiated, low-cost vendor offerings. Marketplace supports agents' and brokers' holistic business needs while promoting a balanced work-life approach. As industry margins continue to compress, Marketplace also offers a brokerage solution that enables individual offices to add customized, revenue-generating products to remargin their business.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

