FourLeaf Federal Credit Union Named One of Newsweek's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community

BETHPAGE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FourLeaf Federal Credit Union has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community, an honor that celebrates organizations where employees feel valued, supported, and deeply connected to both their workplace and the communities they serve.

The annual ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluates more than 4,700 midsize U.S. employers based on over 2.6 million employee reviews and extensive workplace data. Companies are assessed across key factors including culture and belonging, leadership, fairness, work-life balance, career development, and community impact.

"This recognition reflects the deep sense of belonging our team feels at FourLeaf and our collective commitment to service," said Katie Bielawski, Vice President of Community & Corporate Engagement for FourLeaf. "We encourage all employees to be active in their communities, to lead with empathy, and to bring their whole selves to work. When people feel valued and connected, they naturally want to pay that forward through exceptional member service and hands-on community involvement."

FourLeaf's culture is built around a people-first philosophy that emphasizes collaboration, professional development, and service. The credit union actively invests in its employees through internal advancement opportunities, ongoing training, and a supportive work environment that encourages balance and well-being.

That mision also extends beyond the workplace, with team members regularly participating in volunteer initiatives, financial education programs, and community giving efforts that reflect FourLeaf's ongoing commitment to strengthen the neighborhoods it serves. In the past year, The FourLeaf Cares program has donated approximately $2 million back to the community, hosted over 150 free financial education seminars, and volunteered over 4,000 hours by employees.

The Newsweek recognition reinforces FourLeaf's long-standing reputation as an employer of choice in the financial services industry and underscores its belief that a strong internal culture directly translates to stronger service for members.

"A positive workplace culture doesn't stop at our walls, it extends to how we serve our members and support our communities," added Bielawski. "When our employees are happy, supported, and engaged, they're motivated to give back, and that's what creates stronger relationships and lasting impact."

The full list of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community can be found on Newsweek.com.

About FourLeaf Federal Credit Union

FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (FourLeaf) is a financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it has served for over 80 years. FourLeaf is the 16th largest credit union in the nation. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of competitive rates and fees, the FourLeaf Cares Program supports local initiatives through charitable giving, financial literacy, and volunteerism.

A Certified Great Place to Work® and a Glass Door Best Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, FourLeaf is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 membership account. FourLeaf offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. FourLeaf is part of the Co-op network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, FourLeaf is a best-in class financial institution that offers a wide array of products and services to meet members' needs. For more information on FourLeaf's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit fourleaffcu.com or call 1-800-628-7070.

SOURCE FourLeaf Federal Credit Union