Fourth Annual Celebrate Youth Event to Offer Educational Resources, Free Family Fun

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Princesses, soccer darts, student performances, raffles, a petting zoo and more will be available at a free Celebrate Youth event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. This community festival will spread awareness about all K-12 education options available to Florida families, including Pasco County public school options, scholarship options, online learning options, and homeschool options.

"Let It Go" and "True Colors" will fill the air as students perform at the event's talent show. Educators and staff from local schools will showcase their school programs and representatives of state and national education organizations will be onsite to answer parents' questions. Children can enjoy unlimited use of fun activities in the play area, including a traveling children's museum, safety house demos, a bounce house, and more.

Scott Stump, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education at the Department of Education will attend the event and speak to the importance of school choice. During the event, Dayspring Academy students will perform the official National School Choice Week dance at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Talent show winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.

The Celebrate Youth Event will take place at Safety Town, located at 15362 Alric Pottberg Rd. Admission to the event is free and food may be purchased at a low cost. Learn more at celebrateyouth.org.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"In Florida, families have multiple school choice options to choose from, whether it is a public school option, private school option, virtual option or homeschooling," said Wendy Howard, outreach manager for Celebrate Youth. "What we have found is that in our community, is that not everyone is aware of the options available to their family or how to access those options. Our community-based event brings together local businesses and services that help families and gives schools the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer in a family festival type event."

This event is brought to the community by Celebrate Youth, a non-profit organization created to educate families in our community on all educational options available to their children. Celebrate Youth is run by all volunteers that want to see every child succeed.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

