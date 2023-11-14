Fourth Annual EmbraceCLE Community Challenge Raises Record Amount of Funds for Area Nonprofits

Participating organizations raised over $163,300 through the Challenge, with Embrace Pet Insurance donating an additional $80,000 

CLEVELAND, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A friendly competition of local nonprofits announces winners today. Cleveland-based Embrace Pet Insurance, a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, is revealing the winners of its fourth annual EmbraceCLE Community Challenge.

The competition invites Northeast Ohio nonprofits to raise money to support their missions, with additional prizes from Embrace up for grabs. The 2023 Challenge raised the most funds since the competition's start in 2020, with more than $243,00 raised for local charities. The 17 participating organizations raised $163,337, nearly $17,000 more than last year, and Embrace donated an additional $80,000 in prizes.

"At Embrace, we have a passion for seeking opportunities to get involved, – especially in our own backyard," says Brian Macias, president of Embrace Pet Insurance. "The EmbraceCLE Community Challenge allows us to live our core value of giving back by providing financial support to smaller nonprofits that do incredible work throughout Northeast Ohio, and who often don't have as many resources or opportunities to fundraise than some of their larger counterparts."

The competition was open by invitation to 501(c)3 organizations within the counties of Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Geauga, Lake, and Portage, regardless of their mission. Each of the charities raised funds throughout the month of October through their own Givebutter pages, with the ability to promote their efforts to their own audiences via social media, email outreach, or any other preferred medium.

Participants that raised the most funds through the Givebutter platform during the Challenge time period were declared winners, with prizes from Embrace being divided among the top three participants in each of two categories. Categories are determined based on the organizations' annual gross receipts from the previous financial year.

Made up of small-to-medium sized nonprofits, the winners in the 'Small but Mighty' category are:

The winners in 'The Big Dogs' category, made up of medium-to-large charities, are:

"We're deeply humbled and honored to have secured first place in our category in the 2023 EmbraceCLE Challenge," says David Baxter, Communications & Development Director at Red Oak Camp. "This underscores our unwavering commitment to our mission, and funds we've been awarded will play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to make the transformative benefits of our camp programs accessible to even more youth."

First-place winners each received $15,000 from Embrace to supplement the funds raised throughout the Challenge. Second-place winners were presented with $10,000 and those in third place were awarded $5,000. In addition to these donations, Embrace offered up to $20,000 of additional prizes for weekly bonus challenges.

"Every dollar raised from the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge and every penny of the $15,000 granted from Embrace Pet Insurance is a lifeline for Mama Dogs and Pups," says Antoinette Noday-Krager of Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups. "It's not just about money; it's about giving the gift of hope and a brighter future to those who can't ask for it themselves."

The EmbraceCLE challenge has generated over $853,000 for participating charities since its inception in 2020 and intends to increase the amount raised and donated each year.

More details about the Challenge are available on Embrace's website. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817. 

SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance

