Fourth Annual National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day Returns August 8 At Metro Diner

Metro Diner's famous Fried Chicken and Waffle features a fluffy Belgian waffle topped with sweet strawberry butter and half a fried chicken with the diner's signature sweet and spicy sauce. For maximum flavor and juiciness, Metro Diner starts preparing the chicken 48 hours prior to serving; it's brined for 24 hours and then marinated for an additional 24 hours.

"Our guests just can't get enough of this American classis diner dish, which is as popular for lunch and dinner as it is for breakfast," said Metro Diner Founder Mark Davoli. "It's an irresistible meeting of savory and sweet, and the crunch of our perfectly fried chicken with the pillow-soft waffles is a match made in diner heaven."

Fried Chicken & Waffles is the No. 1 dish at Metro Diner, which has served more than 1,468,000 orders since the holiday's inception in 2018 – that's over 5,872,000 pieces of fried chicken!

Fried Chicken & Waffles have earned notice for Metro Diner, which was featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

Locals can celebrate in diners nationwide or order to-go or delivery by visiting www.metrodiner.com

ABOUT METRO DINER

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts with 58 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food.

Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and 'Like' Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Mariah Kulkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Metro Diner

Related Links

http://www.metrodiner.com

