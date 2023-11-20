FOURTH CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO THE GREATER CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, MARKET WITH NEWEST RESTAURANT OPENING IN NORTH CHARLESTON

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in Cedar Grove shopping center Dec. 5th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its latest opening in Charleston, South Carolina. Located at 8803 Dorchester Road in North Charleston's Cedar Grove shopping center, this is the fourth Chicken Salad Chick to open in the area from owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton, who also own Chicks in Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Goose Creek. The new restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and spacious patio for outdoor seating. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, Dec. 5th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, North Charleston guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Dec. 6 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, Dec. 7 – The first 100 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Small Cooler.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Small Cooler.** Friday, Dec. 8 – The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a FREE commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and FREE drink with their meal.**

– The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a FREE commemorative Chicken Salad Chick cup and FREE drink with their meal.** Saturday, Dec. 9 - All day long, Chick fans can buy two Quick Chicks and get one FREE!**

Chicken Salad Chick's Charleston-area growth is being led by Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality. These multi-unit franchise owners opened their first Chick in Greenville, South Carolina, in 2013 and have steadily expanded to own and operate a total of 16 locations throughout North and South Carolina over the past decade.

"North Charleston - and the greater Charleston market in general - is one of the fastest growing areas in the entire country, and Michelle and I feel so fortunate for the opportunity to open another restaurant here," said Julie Beville, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick North Charleston. "We love bringing the best chicken salad to our raving fans while also making a positive impact in the local communities we serve."

Sing Bev Hospitality has been partnering with local chapters of the American Cancer Society for years through Chicken Salad Chick's Annual Giving Card and numerous other events and programs that support the CSC Foundation's mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer. With the North Charleston opening, they will be supporting the local American Cancer Society chapter as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.

Chicken Salad Chick in North Charleston will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNorthCharlestonSC/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

nhunnicutt@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick