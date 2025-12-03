FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANNOUNCES EXPANDED ROLE FOR BRIAN BRENBERG TO CO-HOST THE BOTTOM LINE WITH DAGEN MCDOWELL

Brenberg Will Continue to Co-Host 'The Big Money Show'

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Business Network's (FBN) Brian Brenberg, has been tapped to co-host The Bottom Line (weekdays, 6-7PM/ET) alongside Dagen McDowell starting Monday, December 8th, announced Ralph Giordano, Senior Vice President of Programming for FBN. In this newly expanded role, Brenberg will continue as co-host of FBN's The Big Money Show (12-2 PM/ET) alongside McDowell, Jackie DeAngelis and Taylor Riggs, providing commentary and analysis on the top financial, business, and market news of the day. Brenberg will join McDowell in this role following the departure of former co-host Sean Duffy, who stepped down after he was nominated to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in 2024.

In making the announcement, Giordano said, "Brian's authentic approach to top financial news has made him a great addition to the network and we're thrilled to have him join The Bottom Line. As co-host of The Big Money Show, he's built a strong rapport with Dagen and together their extensive knowledge of the financial industry and experience will add increased depth to our post-market coverage, the economy, and the financial industry."

Brenberg added, "It's been great to work with Dagen on The Big Money Show and I am excited to join her on The Bottom Line where we can continue our conversations surrounding the biggest market movers and business drivers that are impacting Main Street, Wall Street, and everyday Americans."

Since joining the network as a contributor in 2020, Brenberg has provided financial commentary and analysis across FOX News Media's platforms. In January 2023 alongside DeAngelis and Riggs, he launched The Big Money Show, providing viewers with midday news and analysis on the major headlines and market moves during the trading day. In January 2025, the program expanded to two hours (weekdays, 12-2PM/ET) and added McDowell as a co-host, ushering viewership gains across total viewers. Currently the highest rated business program at 6PM/ET, The Bottom Line, which launched in January 2023, covers the intersection of money and politics through direct, candid and unique perspectives. In 2025 to date, the program has delivered 163,000 viewers according to Nielsen Media Research and is on track for its third consecutive year of beating CNBC's Mad Money with Jim Cramer for the full year.

In addition to his role with FBN, Brenberg also served as an Associate Professor and Chair of the Program in Business and Finance at The King's College in New York City through 2023. Prior to joining the King's faculty, he worked in financial services and public policy research. He earned an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and is currently the top business channel on television. The network is available in more than 60 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by Fox Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

