FOX NEWS DIGITAL MARKS BEST YEAR IN HISTORY WITH TOTAL DIGITAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN 2025

FOX News Digital Leads All News Brands and Broadcast Networks with Multiplatform Views and Minutes

FOX News Delivers Best Year in History on YouTube

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Digital saw its best year in history in 2025 with 143 million average total digital multiplatform unique visitors in 2025, according to Comscore.** Additionally, FOX News Digital led all news brands with 23 billion multiplatform views and 47 billion multiplatform minutes for the year, seeing increases over the prior year.* Notably, 2025 was FOX News Digital's second best year ever with multiplatform views behind only 2020. Meanwhile, CNN once again saw double-digit declines across the board sinking to its worst year since 2015 with multiplatform views and minutes. **Additional highlights include:

FOX News Media closed out 2025 as the top news brand in the competitive set with YouTube video views for the full year, securing its best year in history, according to Emplifi. Delivering 4.5 billion video views in 2025, FOX News grew 69% compared to 2024, besting all news brands and broadcast networks for the year, including MS Now (3.7 billion views), CNN (2.3 billion views), NBC News (1.8 billion views), ABC News (1.4 billion views) and CBS News (675 million views). FOX Business also led business news brands on YouTube posting 840 million views, outpacing CNBC (144 million views), The Wall Street Journal (155 million views) and Bloomberg Business (84 million views), according to Shareablee.

The FOX News Mobile app averaged 6.5 million unique viewers each month leading the CNN mobile app which saw 4.6 million unique viewers.** This was the FOX News app's best year since 2021.

In 2025, FOX News led all news brands on social media driving 1.5 billion social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi. This marks the 11th consecutive year where FOX News has led all news brands with social interactions, seeing a 24 7 % increases year-over-year.**** On Facebook, FOX News nabbed 875 million interactions, 307 million on Instagram, 62.8 million on X and 363.8 million on TikTok.

% increases year-over-year.**** On Facebook, FOX News nabbed 875 million interactions, 307 million on Instagram, 62.8 million on X and 363.8 million on TikTok. FOXBusiness.com drove 2.7 billion multiplatform minutes in 2025, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 1.6 billion multiplatform views and averaged 23.8 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors throughout the year.***

2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Average Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 142,647,000 (up 29% vs. 2024)

CNN.com – 88,982,000 (down 21% vs. 2024)

CBSNews.com – 174,540,000 (up 35% vs. 2024)

NYTimes.com – 71,087,000 (down 7% vs. 2024)

NBCNews.com – 99,707,000 (up 11% vs. 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 62,947,000 (down 18% vs. 2024)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 22,590,000,000 (up 7% vs. 2024)

NYTimes.com – 17,565,000,000 (down 6% vs. 2024)

CNN.com – 10,154,000,000 (down 29% vs. 2024)

CBSNews.com – 4,542,000,000 (down 6% vs. 2024)

NBCNews.com – 3,166,000,000 (down 8% vs. 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 1,812,000,000 (down 5% vs. 2024)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 46,522,000,000 (up 13% vs. 2024)

NYTimes.com – 15,096,000,000 (down 21% vs. 2024)

CNN.com – 14,822,000,000 (down 34% vs. 2024)

CBSNews.com – 11,924,000,000 (up 3% vs. 2024)

NBCNews.com – 8,226,000,000 (down 18% vs. 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 4,818,000,000 (down 4% vs. 2024)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, December 2025, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, December 2025, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], December 2025, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, December 2025, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, December 2025, Report Date: 1/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

###

FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: [email protected] or 212-301-3879

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC