OUTKICK FINISHED 2025 WITH HIGHEST SOCIAL VIDEO VIEWS EVER ON FACEBOOK AND X

OutKick Saw Largest Year Ever of Average Monthly Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished 2025 with the highest total social video views ever on Facebook and X with over 147 million combined, up 61% versus the prior year. Facebook saw 51 million video views, up 60% versus 2024 and X had 97 million video views, up 62% versus the prior year, according to Comscore Social.***

Additionally, OutKick also saw the highest year of average monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors ever with 17 million, up 12% versus the prior year. The platform also finished the year with over 5.1 million average monthly total desktop and mobile unique visitors, 282 million total multiplatform views, and 264 million total multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.*

OutKick has established itself as a primary destination for sports fans with its unfiltered conversations that cover everything from pop culture to entertainment. This year alone the platform landed interviews with President Trump, Charles Barkley, Dan Patrick, ESPN's Paul Finebaum, Michael Wilbon and many more industry influencers. OutKick also broke news across the sports landscape and were leaders in covering where sports intersect with politics, such as the transgender movement in sport.

This comes on the heels of OutKick signing Riley Gaines to a new multi-year deal in conjunction with Fox News Media's new media expansion where the 12-time All American collegiate swimmer relaunched her podcast as The Riley Gaines Show.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, December 2025, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, December 2025, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, December 2025, Report Date:1/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

