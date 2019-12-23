Fox Corporation Announces Launch of FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network on Sling TV

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announces the launch of FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network on Sling TV. FOX News Channel, which has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, and FOX Business Network, one of the leading business networks on television, join the FOX broadcast network in select markets as well as FOX Sports' FS1 and FS2 on Sling Blue.

Michael Biard, President of Operations and Distribution commented: "We are pleased that our leading news and business networks are now available to Sling subscribers. FOX News and FOX Business, which are now distributed across all major television providers, meaningfully complement Sling Blue's lineup."

FOX News' loyal viewers have propelled FOX News Channel to ratings dominance. The third quarter of calendar 2019 marked FOX News Channel's 71st consecutive quarter as the most-watched national cable news channel in Monday-Sunday total day and primetime viewing. FOX Business Network will finish 2019 with the top two programs on business television for the third straight year, according to early Nielsen Media Research. In addition, the network is projected to deliver eight of the 15 top rated programs of the year in all of business television.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

Press Contact:

Megan Klein

310-369-1363

megan.klein@fox.com

SOURCE Fox Corporation

Related Links

https://www.foxcorporation.com/

