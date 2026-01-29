FOX NATION GOES DEEP INSIDE THE POWER, SCANDAL AND SECRETS OF AMERICA'S EARLY PRESIDENTS IN NEW DOCUDRAMA "THE WHITE HOUSE"

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, FOX Nation invites viewers inside the walls where America's earlier leaders lived, loved, schemed, and fought for the future of a fragile republic. Premiering February 6, with two new episodes debuting weekly, FOX Nation launches the new historical docudrama The White House, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. An exclusive first look is available here.

Spanning the building's earliest years, The White House re-examines American history through the lens of its most iconic residence, transforming its four walls into a volatile stage where ambition, betrayal, romance, and rivalry collide behind closed doors. The eight-part series brings to life the shocking true stories of the presidents, spouses, family members, confidantes, and adversaries, not just in the stately, public rooms of the White House, but in the intimate spaces they shared all under one roof.

In announcing the series, Petterson said, "While Americans know the broad strokes of our nation's history, this series provides a revealing new perspective on what unfolded inside the president's home during its earliest years. We are thrilled to share this gripping and immersive look inside the American legacy."

Beginning in 1800 with the White House's first occupant, President John Adams, the series chronicles the transformation of the White House alongside the birth pains of a divided nation. Familiar figures emerge in striking new ways, revealing stories often too scandalous to make the history books. From Abigail Adams and Thomas Jefferson to Sally Hemings, Dolley Madison, Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton, each figure carried secrets that echoed through the halls of the White House, shaping American history from within.

Produced by Nutopia, the Showrunner is Jim Greayer with Hereward Pelling directing. Executive producers are Ben Goold and Jane Root. Episodic descriptions are below.

Episode 1 – "Under This Roof"

In a half-built mansion surrounded by mud and mosquitoes, President John Adams struggles to govern a fledgling nation. As personal tragedy and public scandal collide, Vice President Thomas Jefferson quietly wages a ruthless smear campaign. With his presidency under siege, Adams faces heartbreak at home and betrayal in office.

Episode 2 – "Friends Disunited"

The marriage of John and Abigail Adams strains under the weight of politics and ambition. Meanwhile, Jefferson and Aaron Burr plot their path to power—only to see their alliance begin to unravel. As scandal dominates the press, a bitter election pits former friends against one another.

Episode 3 – "Stuck in the Middle"

With Jefferson now president, Washington is transformed both politically and socially. Tensions rise, whispers of blackmail spread, and a dangerous secret from Jefferson's private life threatens to explode. Abroad, American ships face deadly threats as the Barbary Wars escalate.

Episode 4 – "Scandals and Lies"

At Monticello, Jefferson's secrets come to light as his relationship with Sally Hemings is exposed, sending shockwaves through the nation. While the Haitian Revolution looms large and political enemies gather, Jefferson battles to seal the Louisiana Purchase. He learns that the price of power comes steep, sometimes with a devastating price.

Episode 5 – "This Gilded Cage"

A heartbreaking personal loss leaves Jefferson reeling and alters the course of lives bound to him. As Sally Hemings dreams of freedom and the future, tensions reach a breaking point when the rivalry between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton turns deadly.

Episode 6 – "Dolley's Squeezes"

As Jefferson steps aside, James and Dolley Madison must find a way to breathe new life into American politics. Melinda Colbert returns to Washington as a free woman, only to find that, yet again, her romance with John Freeman faces impossible odds. Amid tensions abroad and scandals at home, the Madisons emerge as a political force to be reckoned with, keeping their friends close and their enemies closer.

Episode 7 – "The British Are Coming"

The War of 1812 erupts, throwing American politics into turmoil. Right when America is beset by British forces on land and at sea, James Madison falls gravely ill, and his chances of survival are called into question. Madison's allies must scramble to keep the government from falling apart. As the war with the British ramps up, an attack on Washington appears imminent.

Episode 8 – "Burning Down the House"

British troops march on Washington as flames engulf the city. While Madison joins the fight, Dolley Madison makes a daring stand to save the White House's most sacred symbols. As the building burns, the survival of both the house and the nation it represents hangs in the balance.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

FOX Nation Contact:

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC