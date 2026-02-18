OUTKICK DELIVERS YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH TO START THE NEW YEAR

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick delivered year over year growth in January 2026 with 4.8 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 4% versus the prior year, 24 million total multiplatform views, up 22% versus the prior year, and 21 million total multiplatform minutes, up 15% versus January 2025, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 12 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 24th out of over 350 sports entities in January 2026. The platform finished ahead of DraftKings, Awful Announcing, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick kicked off the new year with strong growth by continuing to provide authentic and unfiltered content. The platform drove the conversation on the two Supreme Court hearings around the transgender movement in sports and the College Football Playoff National Championships."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, OutKick saw over 925,000 social actions, up 11% versus the prior month and over 12.2 million total video views, up 14% versus the prior month on Facebook, X and YouTube, according to Comscore Social.***

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, January 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, January 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, January 2026, Report Date: 02/17/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

