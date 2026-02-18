FOX NEWS DIGITAL MARKS BEST MONTH EVER WITH OVER 187 MILLION TOTAL DIGITAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS IN JANUARY

FOX News Delivers 14% Year-over-Year Growth Scoring Top-Performing January in History on YouTube

Network Continues Dominance Across all News Brands and Broadcast Networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During January, FOX News Digital delivered its best month ever with over 187 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, according to Comscore.** Additionally, FOX News led all news brands and broadcast networks with 1.9 billion multiplatform views and 3.7 billion multiplatform minutes during January.* This marks the 21st consecutive month that FOX News has been number one with multiplatform views and the 59th consecutive month it has led the way with multiplatform minutes. In fact, FOX News was up double digits month-over-month across all three key performance indicators. **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News delivered 466 million video views in January according to Emplifi, increasing its YouTube viewership 14% year-over-year and 60% compared to December leading MS Now (339 million views), CNN (237 million views), ABC News (124 million views), NBC News (118 million views) and CBS News (56 million views). Additionally, FOX News Clips generated 49.3 million video views in January, a 92% increase month-over-month.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.5 million unique viewers during the month of January leading the CNN mobile app which saw 3.2 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions according to Emplifi and Shareablee. FOX News delivered 175 million social media interactions for the month with 104 million interactions on Facebook, 25.4 million interactions on Instagram and 7 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 38.3 million interactions.**** Additionally, FOX News commanded its second-best month ever with social media video views driving over 2.6 billion views.

FOXBusiness.com drove 198.8 million multiplatform minutes in January, finishing third in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 114.5 million multiplatform views and 28.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

JANUARY 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 187,685,000 (up 27% vs. December 2025)

CNN.com – 74,567,000 (up 12% vs. December 2025)

CBSNews.com – 188,146,000 (up 2% vs. December 2025)

NYTimes.com – 64,885,000 (down 1% vs. December 2025)

NBCNews.com – 109,395,000 (down 4% vs. December 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 36,368,000 (down 3% vs. December 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,894,000,000 (up 21% vs. December 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,510,000,000 (up 7% vs. December 2025)

CNN.com – 725,000,000 (up 17% vs. December 2025)

CBSNews.com – 439,000,000 (up 21% vs. December 2025)

NBCNews.com – 249,000,000 (up 22% vs. December 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 137,000,000 (up 6% vs. December 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,740,000,000 (up 23% vs. December 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,155,000,000 (down 2% vs. December 2025)

CNN.com – 1,135,000,000 (up 15% vs. December 2025)

CBSNews.com – 1,040,000,000 (up 17% vs. December 2025)

NBCNews.com – 679,000,000 (up 26% vs. December 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 360,000,000 (up 10% vs. December 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, January 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, January 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], January 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, January 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, January 2026, Report Date: 2/17/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

