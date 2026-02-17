FOX NATION HAS LAUNCHED ON PRIME VIDEO

FOX Nation's Full Slate of Programming is Now Available as a Subscription on Prime Video in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation, FOX News Media's subscription streaming service, has launched on Prime Video in the U.S. beginning today, February 17, expanding access to FOX Nation's extensive library of premium programming, including more than 10,000 hours of curated original series, documentaries, and specials, for $8.99 per month or $71.88 annually.

Subscribers have the opportunity to bundle FOX Nation with the FOX One streaming service in a single subscription on Prime Video, giving them instant access to the complete portfolio of FOX's leading news, sports, and entertainment branded content all in one app for $24.99.

Since launching in 2018, FOX Nation has evolved into a destination streaming platform, offering exclusive content spanning faith-based programming, history, true crime, live sports and lifestyle series, selected for the most engaged audience in media, FOX News Media. Subscribers will gain access to FOX Nation's acclaimed original series, including the platform's most-watched program, Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. Hosted by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the celebrated series recently returned for season two, featuring an episode directed by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese. FOX Nation's slate also features programming from a wide range of Hollywood talent, including Kevin Costner, Kim Kardashian, Rob Lowe, 50 Cent, Matthew McConaughey, Dan Aykroyd, Kelsey Grammer, Dennis Quaid and more.

Subscribers can also look forward to upcoming releases such as David: King of Israel hosted by Zachary Levi, premiering this month, along with all-new episodes of Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints. In addition, FOX Nation is the exclusive streaming home of Real American Freestyle (RAF), offering the only at-home live viewing experience for the emerging league redefining professional freestyle wrestling. The platform also features exclusive new seasons of COPS, alongside original programming hosted by FOX News Channel stars including Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, Bret Baier, Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt and others. Subscribers additionally receive next-day access to FOX News Channel's powerful primetime lineup, including daily episodes from Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

