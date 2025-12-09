FOX NATION TAPS ZACHARY LEVI FOR NEW DOCUDRAMA "DAVID: KING OF ISRAEL" SLATED FOR EARLY 2026

Hosted by Zachary Levi, Series Chronicles Rise, Reign and Legacy of One of History's Most Influential Leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will debut David: King of Israel, a four-part docudrama hosted by acclaimed actor Zachary Levi in the first quarter of 2026, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Released weekly, the program brings to life the thrilling, turbulent and deeply human story of David, the shepherd boy who rose to become the greatest king in Israel's history, and whom Christians regard as the ancestor of Jesus Christ. The series joins FOX Nation's FOX Faith vertical, which recently premiered season two of the hit series, "Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints." A first look is now available here.

Grounded in biblical scripture yet told with cinematic grit, David: King of Israel offers a raw, sweeping portrait of a man whose life was marked by courage, violence, passion, failure, and redemption. Through immersive reenactments, expert commentary, and Levi's thoughtful narration, the series captures David's rise from overlooked shepherd boy to warrior, outlaw and ultimately, unifier of a kingdom. Along the way, viewers encounter a world filled with vivid figures, from powerful prophets, ruthless kings, fearless warriors, giants, witches, and barbaric enemies.

In announcing the series, Petterson said, "Zachary Levi was a natural fit for this series. His sincerity and connection to the material allow King David's story to come alive in a way that feels relevant to today's viewers. Highlighting faith, redemption, and extraordinary purpose, we're honored to bring this story to FOX Nation with Zachary at the helm."

In commenting on the series, Levi said, "Aside from the account of Christ, the story of David is the most powerful in all of scripture. In fact, one might argue that it's even more powerful in some ways, given that David was fully human, and therefore flawed, like us, making his journey more relatable to our own. It's a story I've wanted to be a part of telling ever since I was a child, so it was such a blessing being a part of this production."

Across four episodes, David: King of Israel examines the defining chapters of his journey, revealing why David remains one of history's most influential figures and why he continues to endure as "a man after God's own heart." The series was created by Warm Springs Productions with executive producers David L. Cunningham, Marc Pierce, Chris Richardson and Bridger Pierce.

Zachary Levi is an acclaimed actor, singer, and dancer, earning a Tony nomination for She Loves Me and a SAG Award for his role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Levi is widely known for leading the Shazam! franchise and for portraying NFL legend Kurt Warner in American Underdog. His additional work includes beloved titles like Tangled, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Chuck, and he is the author of the memoir Radical Love.

**Episodic Descriptions

Episode 1: The Shepherd

Our story begins as it does in the original text, with a young shepherd who has been forged in the wilds of Bethlehem, killing lion and bear and protecting his flock with his life. This rugged and handsome youth is chosen by God and anointed by the Prophet Samuel to one day be Israel's new king. David, who was most at home in the mountains with his sheep, is thrust into rock star fame when the armies of Israel and their King Saul witness David kill the Philistine giant, Goliath of Gath.

Episode 2: The Giantkiller

The legends of David's exploits grow with his many more victories in battle. But so does the jealousy of the aging King Saul. The poison of jealousy soon begins to pollute the king's mind and soul. A dark spirit comes over the king, and David is forced to flee the very king he has faithfully served. David must leave his new wife and take to the deserts and the caves to survive. King Saul's sole obsession is to find and execute his son-in-law, and he doesn't care whom he has to kill, including slaying all the priests in the land.

Episode 3: The Outlaw

As the Mad King Saul pursues with an army of thousands, an outlaw army of hundreds soon joins David in the caves of the badlands. David and his Mighty Men grow in fame and legend as they do what the king will not to protect the people of Israel from their enemies. David is married for a second time, and a measure of joy is restored to him. Despite the loyalty of many, David refuses to lead a coup d'état against King Saul, and he and his band of brothers are forced to create a fragile alliance with their enemy, the Philistine King.

Episode 4: The King

Loyalty is tested when a tribe of bloodthirsty savages captures David and his men's families, but once again, the Spirit of the Lord gives favor. Through a bloody encounter with the enemy, all is restored to them and more. After a demonic encounter from the spirit world, the Mad King Saul, his son Jonathan, and the Southern army of Israel are all killed by the Philistine enemy. In a state of sincere mourning, David is crowned king of the tribe of Judah.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring nearly 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

###

FOX Nation Contact:

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC