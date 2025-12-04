FOX NEWS MEDIA TO PRESENT FIRST INTERVIEWS WITH ERIKA KIRK AS SHE LAUNCHES BOOK TOUR FOR LATE HUSBAND CHARLIE KIRK'S "STOP, IN THE NAME OF GOD" THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 8TH

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media will present Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk's first interviews to launch the book tour for "STOP, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," written by her late husband Charlie Kirk, throughout the week of December 8th.

As the book goes on sale, Erika Kirk will give her first interview to Sean Hannity. The interview will run live on Hannity at 9 PM/ET on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Monday, December 8th and focus on why Mrs. Kirk felt it was important to see this project through.

Following Hannity, Mrs. Kirk will appear on FOX & Friends (6-9 AM/ET) on Tuesday, December 9th, followed by FOX News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show. She will also guest co-host The Five (5-6 PM/ET) on Tuesday, December 9th, and join the full hour of Outnumbered (12-1 PM/ET) on Wednesday, December 10th. Her interview on FOX News Radio's Will Cain Country will air on Thursday, December 11th.

Finished a month before his assassination, "STOP, in the Name of GOD" was written in recognition of Mr. Kirk's faith, highlighting the importance of connection, peace and presence.

