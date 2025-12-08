FOX NEWS MEDIA SIGNS EMMY-NOMINATED ANCHOR ANDREA LINARES AS FOX NOTICIAS ANCHOR

FOX Noticias to Debut New Digital-First Programs in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media's daily one-hour Spanish-language program FOX Noticias has signed Andrea Linares as an anchor, announced Senior Vice President John Sylvester. Linares will begin her new role on December 8 and will be based in Miami. Founding anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy will transition from the daily show to focus on her role on FOX & Friends Weekend as well as a forthcoming FOX News Book set for release in 2026, along with being part of potential FOX Noticias digital specials. Katrina Campins and Julie Banderas will continue as rotating anchors of FOX Noticias.

In making the announcement, Sylvester said, "We are very excited to welcome Andrea to our team on FOX Noticias and we are confident her reporting will resonate with our Latino audience."

Linares added, "I am honored to join such a terrific team at FOX Noticias and FOX News to continue telling important stories that matter and impact the Hispanic community in South Florida and throughout the country."

Additionally, FOX Noticias will launch new Spanish speaking digital-first programs in 2026 to meet viewer demand, including a new weekly digital video and audio program to offer deep dive interviews across politics, entertainment and sports, set to debut in February. Additionally, the platform will commence a new one-minute news update released multiple times a day across all major digital, social and podcast platforms, as well as a dedicated channel on WhatsApp.

Two-time Emmy nominated journalist Linares joins FOX Noticias from TelevisaUnivision where she has served as a news anchor since 2016. Linares anchored a daily two-hour newscast where she interviewed politicians including then Senator Marco Rubio. She previously served as a news anchor for Univision's Fusion TV.

From 2010-2016, Linares worked as a news anchor at WGEN-TV in Miami and also spent time at WSBS-TV as a reporter in 2010 in Miami. She started her career at WLTV in Miami serving as a general assignment reporter and graduated from the University of Miami.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: [email protected] or 212-301-3879

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC