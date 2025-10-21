NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will debut a new original series, Scammed: Getting Even on Wednesday, October 22nd. The six-part docuseries, released weekly, follows viral YouTubers Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik as they take justice into their own hands — tracking, confronting, and exposing real-life scammers across the globe. A trailer is available here .

FOX NATION TO PREMIERE "SCAMMED: GETTING EVEN" ON OCTOBER 22

With over 1.7 million subscribers and more than 150 million views, Bingham and Kulik — the duo behind Trilogy Media — have become internet sensations for their bold investigations and viral sting operations. Together with their elite team of "Revengers," a network of tech experts and digital investigators, they infiltrate scam operations worldwide to deliver what victims rarely get: accountability, closure, and revenge. From elderly victims manipulated by romance and scams to families losing their life savings to crypto cons, Scammed: Getting Even pulls back the curtain on the emotional and financial toll of modern-day fraud. Each episode brings viewers inside a high-stakes operation, capturing the tension, danger, and ultimate payoff as scammers are unmasked.

Los Angeles–based entrepreneurs and producers, Bingham and Kulik founded Trilogy Media Inc. in 2016 to raise awareness of online fraud through a mix of humor, education, and hands-on investigation. Their work first went viral when they exposed the infamous IRS Robocall Scam, generating millions of views within 24 hours. Since then, their mission has remained clear: to empower victims, dismantle deception, and bring global attention to one of the fastest-growing crimes in the digital age.

Scammed: Getting Even is produced for FOX Nation by Texas Crew Productions and Trilogy Media. David Karabinas, Robby O'Neil, and Brad Bernstein serve as executive producers for Texas Crew, and Art Kulik and Ashton Bingham serve as executive producers for Trilogy.

EPISODIC DESCRIPTIONS

Episode 1: "The Catfish King"

In Chattanooga, TN, Ashton and Art help Debora rescue her elderly mother, Ann, who has been brainwashed by a romance scammer posing as a doctor in Iraq.

Episode 2: "The Refund"

After Kay loses $53,000 in a PayPal refund scam, Ashton and Art join Arkansas law enforcement for a sting that leads to a high-speed chase and an unforgettable confrontation.

Episode 3: "Crypto Con"

When Alena's father is defrauded of $500,000 in a crypto scam, the team races against time to track the elusive con artist before he vanishes for good.

Episode 4: "Click Bait"

Back in Arkansas, the duo partners with the Baxter County Sheriff's Office to target a pop-up scam ring that has stolen over $80,000 from local seniors.

Episode 5: "Dr. Fraud"

In their most complex case yet, the team follows a $300,000 romance scam trail from Texas to Nigeria with help from Social Catfish, one of their trusted "Revengers."

Episode 6: "Fool's Gold"

Katelyn reaches out after her aunt Carol is scammed out of $3.5 million in a global gold investment con. Ashton and Art dig into an elaborate international network of deceit.

