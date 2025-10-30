FOX NATION TO PREMIERE SEASON II OF "MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS: THE SAINTS" ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Francesca Scorsese Directs Episode on "Go d's Influencer," St. Carlo Acu tis

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will debut the highly anticipated second season of Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS on Sunday, November 16th, beginning with an episode dedicated to Saint Patrick. Hosted, narrated and executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the exclusive docudrama continues to illuminate the extraordinary lives of men and women who risked everything to embody humanity's most noble and complex trait — faith. A first look at the new season is now available here.

Created by Matti Leshem and developed by Mr. Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, the new season will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes released weekly through Sunday, December 7th. This chapter will spotlight Saint Patrick, Saint Peter, Saint Thomas Becket, and conclude with an inspired episode on Saint Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint who was just canonized in September, often referred to as "God's Influencer." The finale episode of this installment on December 7th is directed by actress and filmmaker Francesca Scorsese, marking her creative debut within the series and her first formal directorial collaboration on a series with her father, extending the Scorsese family's multigenerational storytelling legacy.

Written by Kent Jones, who frequently collaborates with Scorsese, "Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS" was directed by Matti Leshem, Francesca Scorsese, Rubin Stein, Devereux Milburn, and Elizabeth Chomko. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Craig Piligian, Julie Yorn, Rick Yorn, Lisa Frechette and Christopher Donnelly. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, and LBI Entertainment. Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

**Episodic Descriptions

Sunday, November 16 th : Saint Patrick

Patrick was born in Roman Britannia in the late fourth century AD. As a young man he was kidnapped by pirates and enslaved in what was then called Hibernia (present-day Ireland). It was there, as a shepherd, that Patrick discovered his true Christian faith, began praying day and night, and tending to hungry forest dwellers. After six years as a slave, Patrick heard a voice calling him home. A ship appeared, and Patrick returned to Britannia. He became a priest, but he then had a vision of the forest people begging him to "come walk among them again." He did return, baptized thousands, founded churches, and became the patron saint of Ireland.

Sunday, November 23 rd : Saint Peter

Simeon was a humble fisherman—until a carpenter boarded his boat, called him back out into the Sea of Galilee, and transformed his life. That man was Jesus of Nazareth. Simeon would now be known as Peter—the rock. On the night of Jesus' arrest, Peter fulfills Jesus' prophecy: he denies the man he swore to follow. Days after the resurrection, on the shores of Galilee, Jesus offers him redemption. Peter emerges as a leader of the early Church, spreading Christ's message all the way to Rome, where Emperor Nero orders his crucifixion. Peter was crucified upside down, believing he was unworthy to die in the same manner as Jesus.

Sunday, November 30 th : Thomas Becket

Born to a London merchant in 1120, Thomas Becket defied the boundaries of his birth. He rose to become Chancellor to King Henry II—wielding royal power with cunning. Together he and Henry ruled in lockstep, until the king made the fatal mistake of appointing Becket as Archbishop of Canterbury. Becket had a spiritual awakening, chose devotion to God over duty to the Crown, and became a threat to Henry. One night in 1170, in Canterbury Cathedral, four knights burst into the church and murdered Becket. His murder sent tremors through Christendom, forcing even the King to kneel in penance.

Sunday, December 7 th : Carlo Acutis

Raised in Milan in the 1990s, Carlo Acutis felt a deep spiritual connection within. His fascination with the Eucharist grew into an unwavering mission. Using his advanced programming skills, Carlo harnessed the power of the Internet to spread the word of Christ through the documentation of Eucharistic miracles, earning him a reputation as "God's Influencer." When diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 15, Carlo faced his illness with the calm resolve of someone far beyond his years. As the cancer spread rapidly, Carlo found peace in his faith and continued to inspire those around him. He was canonized in September 2025, becoming the first "millennial saint."

