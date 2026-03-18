FOX NATION'S "MARTIN SCORSESE PRESENTS: THE SAINTS" RETURNS WITH SPECIAL EXTENDED "MARY" EPISODE THIS EASTER

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation's acclaimed docudrama Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS will return this Easter season with an extended episode entitled "Mary," premiering Friday, March 27, 2026. Hosted, narrated and executive produced by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the special begins with Scorsese sharing personal reflections on the meaning of Easter and his childhood in New York's Little Italy before exploring the life of Mary as she embraces her divine calling to become the mother of the Son of God. A first look at the special episode is available here.

Debuting in celebration of the Easter season, the special episode offers a deep look at the life of Saint Mary the Virgin, from the moment she is chosen by God to her enduring faith through the exile, sacrifice and the sorrow she faces at the end of Jesus' life. The special explores Mary's unwavering devotion and the strength that defined her as both a mother and one of Christianity's most revered figures.

Created and directed by Matti Leshem, Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS was written by Kent Jones and developed by Mr. Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television. Additional executive producers alongside Scorsese and Leshem include Julie Yorn, Craig Piligian, Rick Yorn, Lisa Frechette and Christopher Donnelly. Along with Lionsgate, the series was produced by Sikelia Productions, Weimaraner Republic Pictures, and LBI Entertainment. Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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