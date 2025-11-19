FOX NEWS AUDIO INKS NEW LICENSING DEAL TO AIR "THE LIFE OF JESUS PODCAST" BEGINNING NOVEMBER 30

'FOX & Friends' Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt to Voice the Introductions for the 52-Episode Series on FOX Faith

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Audio has signed a new licensing deal with Gulfstream Studios to air "The Life of Jesus Podcast," beginning Sunday, November 30th. As the latest addition to FOX Faith, FOX News Media's religion vertical, the 52-episode podcast series will bring stories from the New Testament to life through immersive storytelling. FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt will introduce each 30-minute episode, guiding listeners through the life, teachings and miracles of Jesus Christ. The new podcast, which will debut in four installments, further expands FOX Faith's growing library of faith-based content across audio and digital platforms, offering audiences an accessible way to engage with biblical narratives.

Featuring over 100 notable actors voicing characters of the Bible, the series will include Kristen Bell (Mary Magdalene), Sean Astin (Matthew), Neal McDonough (Jesus), Brian Cox (Voice of God), Malcolm McDowell (Caiaphas), John Rhys-Davis (narrator) and Julia Ormond (Mary Mother of God), among others. Introduced in four installments, "The Life of Jesus Podcast" will air aligned with key moments in the Christian calendar:

November 30: The first 13 episodes debut to mark the start of Advent. December 21: 13 additional episodes release during Christmas week. February 15: The third installment of 13 episodes arrive for Lent. March 29: The final 13 episodes premiere on Palm Sunday.

"The Life of Jesus Podcast" will be available in audio format on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, FOXNewsPodcasts.com and wherever podcasts are found.

