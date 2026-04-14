FOX NEWS BOOKS TO RELEASE "ALL AMERICAN PATRIOTISM" BY RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY ON MAY 19

FOX News Books' Newest Title Honors America's 250th Anniversary with Personal Stories of Patriotism from FOX News Family

Foreword, Penned by Erika Kirk, Offers Message of Hope for America's Continued Prosperity

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Books, the publishing arm of FOX News Media, will debut its 19th title on May 19th; "All American Patriotism" by FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. In this second collaboration with the imprint, Campos-Duffy curates a striking collection of photographs capturing the nation's natural wonders, alongside the patriotic anthems and foundational documents that have defined the American spirit. Featuring personal reflections from FOX News Media personalities along with a foreword by Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of the late Charlie Kirk, the book will provide an inspirational look at the history and vision of the country.

In commenting on the announcement, Campos-Duffy said, "As America celebrates her 250th birthday, it wouldn't be unfair to say that we're facing an identity crisis. My hope is that this collection of stories from patriotic members of my FOX family reminds us of who we are. We are the descendants of conquistadors, pilgrims, rebels, freedom-loving revolutionaries, Indian chiefs, pioneers, outlaws, emancipated slaves, missionaries, and rugged cowboys. As we mark our 250th anniversary, may these stories serve as a celebration—of the people, the resilience, and the spirit that have made us the greatest nation in human history on the face of the Earth."

Following FOX News Books' back-to-back New York Times bestsellers, "All American Patriotism" features heartfelt stories from FOX News Media personalities including Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Jesse Watters and more, that capture the spirit that defines America at its semiquincentennial. Through nostalgic perspectives, the book offers readers an inspiring tribute to the nation, highlighting the values and unforgettable memories that continue to unite us.

Campos-Duffy joined the network as a contributor in 2016 and currently serves as co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend, the top-rated weekend cable news morning show. In 2024, she helped launch FOX News Media's Spanish language newscast, FOX Noticias where she interviewed figures including President Donald Trump, then Attorney General Pam Bondi, Paraguay President Santiago Peña, Dominican Republic President Luis Abidaner and others. In 2021, Campos-Duffy and her husband, Sean Duffy, then-host at FOX Business Network, wrote "All American Christmas," the third title under FOX News Books. The book topped the New York Times bestseller list in the hardcover nonfiction category. Campos-Duffy graduated from Arizona State University Honors Program with a degree in economics and earned a master's degree in international affairs from the University of California, San Diego.

Since the installment of FOX News Books in 2020, the imprint has sold more than 3.6 million copies, all national bestsellers, including, "Nothing is Impossible with God" (March 2026) by Shannon Bream, "The Miracles Among Us" (November 2025) by Dr. Marc Siegel, "The Color of Death" (August 2025) by Trey Gowdy, Johnny Joey Jones' "Behind The Badge" (June 2025), Dana Perino's "I Wish Someone Had Told Me" (April 2025), Emily Compagno's "Under His Wings" (November 2024), Trey Yingst's "Black Saturday" (October 2024), "The War on Warriors" (June 2024) by former FOX News host Pete Hegseth, Dr. Nicole Saphier's "Love, Mom" (April 2024), Jimmy Failla's "Cancel Culture Dictionary" (January 2024), Carley Shimkus' "Cooking with Friends" (October 2023), "Unbroken Bonds of Battle" (June 2023) also by Jones, "Faith Still Moves Mountains" by Harris Faulkner (November, 2022), "All American Christmas" by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (November 2021), Shannon Bream's trilogy; "The Women of the Bible Speak" (March 2021), "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" (March 2022), and "The Love Stories of the Bible Speak" (March 2023) and Hegseth's "Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes" (November 2020).

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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