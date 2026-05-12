FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO CONDUCT FIRST INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FROM BEIJING FOLLOWING MEETING WITH CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING

Bret Baier, Sean Hannity and Bill Hemmer Broadcasting Live from Beijing with Special Programming Surrounding the United States-China Summit Throughout the Week

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel (FNC) will present two interviews with President Donald Trump from Beijing on Thursday, May 14th and Friday, May 15th following the US-China summit. FNC's Sean Hannity will conduct the first interview with the president following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which will air during Hannity on Thursday, May 14th from 9-10PM/ET. Chief political anchor Bret Baier will also get the president's reaction to the summit in an interview to air on Friday, May 15th during Special Report (6 -7PM/ET).

Throughout the week, FOX News Media will present special programming surrounding the summit starting May 12th, featuring live coverage from Beijing, China leading up to and following President Donald Trump's meeting with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, May 14th. FNC's Bill Hemmer will co-anchor America's Newsroom (9-11 AM/ET) through May 14th live from Beijing. On May 13th and 14th, Baier will anchor his nightly newscast Special Report while Sean Hannity will host Hannity from the region. Trace Gallagher will anchor special editions of FOX News @ Night (11-12 AM/ET) live from Los Angeles, California with correspondent Jonathan Hunt providing overnight reporting on the summit.

Contributing to coverage live from Beijing throughout the week will be senior White House correspondents and anchors of The Sunday Briefing Jacqui Heinrich and Peter Doocy as well as White House correspondent and FOX News Live anchor Aishah Hasnie.

FOX Business Network (FBN) will also present live coverage across its various programs while FOX News Digital will feature a live blog on the summit, continuous homepage updates, walk-ups to major events and breakouts of crucial moments. Coverage of the trip will also be available across FOX News' social media and YouTube platforms. FOX News Audio will present continuous reporting, delivering multiple daily briefs, breaking updates and newscast alerts to give listeners real-time access to meetings, press conferences and official events. FOX News Rundown , a news-based daily morning podcast that deep dives into the major stories of the day, will provide a pre- and post-analysis of the Trump-Xi summit, while FOX News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show (9 AM-12 PM/ET), FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla (12 PM-3 PM/ET) and The Guy Benson Show (3 PM-6 PM/ET) will discuss President Trump's trip with journalists and political commentators.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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Sofie Watson: 212.301.3818 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC