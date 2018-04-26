Fox News Channel's Harris Faulkner will discuss how her military upbringing set her up for success at National Press Club Headliners Book Event June 14

Faulkner's story centers on the military ideals instilled in her by her father, a decorated career officer who served three tours of duty in Vietnam, and how her military upbringing shaped and prepared her for life's challenges. Faulkner supplements her own story by conducting original interviews with other current and former military families to illustrate how the mission and values of the military can have a tremendous impact on soldiers and civilians alike.

This event will feature a discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

