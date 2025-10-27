FOX NEWS CHANNEL'S JESSE WATTERS TO PRESENT EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ERIKA KIRK ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Sit Down Marks First Televised Interview with Newly Appointed Turning Point USA CEO Following the Assassination of her Husband Charlie Kirk

FOX Nation to Release Multi-Part Documentary Featuring Behind-the-Scenes with Mrs. Kirk During the "This is the Turning Point" Tour

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel's (FNC) Jesse Watters will present an exclusive interview with Erika Kirk, the newly appointed CEO of Turning Point USA and the widow of Charlie Kirk. Airing Wednesday, November 5th on Jesse Watters Primetime at 8 PM/ET, the sit-down will mark Mrs. Kirk's first television interview following the tragic assassination of her husband. Mrs. Kirk will discuss a range of topics including the impactful legacy that Charlie left on the nation, the power of faith in their lives, the timeline of what happened the day he was killed and the future of Turning Point USA.

Ahead of the November 5th interview, Watters will go behind the scenes with Mrs. Kirk at Turning Point USA's Arizona headquarters, as well as the "This is the Turning Point" tour stop at the University of Mississippi in Oxford on Wednesday, October 29th. Jesse Watters Primetime will be live on the Ole Miss campus for the event which includes Mrs. Kirk introducing Vice President J.D. Vance who will debate and take student questions throughout the night. The full event will be streamed live on FOX Nation followed by the premiere of a multi-part limited edition documentary series on Friday, November 7th featuring extensive behind-the-scenes footage with Mrs. Kirk.

Watters currently serves as host of Jesse Watters Primetime, which recently closed the third quarter of 2025 with 3.5 million viewers and over 375,000 in the 25-54 demo, pacing as the most-watched program in both categories throughout primetime. He also serves as co-host of The Five, the highest-rated show on television in the 5 PM/ET time slot which drew nearly 4 million viewers and 380,000 in the 25-54 demo for the month of September. Throughout his tenure with the network, Watters has interviewed numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, the key staffers of DOGE as well as cultural figures such as actor Charlie Sheen, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, Cheryl Hines and more.

