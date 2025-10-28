FOX NEWS CHANNEL'S SEAN HANNITY TO HOST TOWN HALL WITH REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE JACK CIATTARELLI ON OCTOBER 30

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel's (FNC) Hannity will present a town hall with New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli at the Crystal Point Yacht Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on October 30th from 9-10 PM/ET. Please click here to apply for media credentials.

Moderated by FNC's Sean Hannity, the one-hour town hall will focus on the top issues impacting New Jersey and the proposed policies that Ciattarelli would implement across the state. Additionally, FNC's Harris Faulkner will join Hannity and Ciattarelli to discuss the issues that matter most to New Jersey ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election. FNC's National Correspondent Bryan Llenas will also be on-site providing live updates on the event.

As one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, Hannity showcases his candid, provocative style and conservative commentary on politics and the American agenda on his eponymous program Hannity. The show has reigned as the number one timeslot with viewers and the younger 25-54 demographic for more than 15 consecutive years. Year-to-date, Hannity (9-10PM/ET) has averaged 3.29 million viewers and 372,00 with A25-54 according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. Throughout his tenure with the network, he has secured interviews with numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, California Governor Gavin Newsom, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, George Zimmerman, actor Sean Penn and others.

