FOX NEWS DELIVERS BEST YEAR IN HISTORY ON YOUTUBE LEADING ALL NEWS BRANDS WITH 4.5 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS

FOX News Marks 11th Consecutive Year as Top News Brand on Social Media

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media closed out 2025 as the top news brand in the competitive set with YouTube video views for the full year, securing its best year in history, according to Emplifi. Delivering 4.5 billion video views in 2025, FOX News grew 69% compared to 2024, besting all news brands and broadcast networks for the year, including MS Now (3.7 billion views), CNN (2.3 billion views), NBC News (1.8 billion views), ABC News (1.4 billion views) and CBS News (675 million views). FOX Business also led business news brands on YouTube posting 759 million views, outpacing CNBC (356 million views), The Wall Street Journal (120 million views) and Bloomberg Business (69 million views), according to Shareablee.

On social media, FOX News Media marked its 11th consecutive year as the top news brand according to Emplifi and Shareablee. Seeing a 239% increase compared to 2024, FOX News drove 1.5 billion interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok combined.

FOX News also finished the fourth quarter as number one on YouTube marking the fifth consecutive quarter it has accomplished this feat. Generating just under 1 billion video views, FOX News led MS Now (882 million views), NBC News (575 million views), CNN (562 million views), ABC News (362 million views) and CBS News (175 million views).

***Below is the data according to Emplifi:

2025 YouTube Video Views

FOX News: 4.5 billion video views

MS NOW: 3.7 billion video views

CNN: 2.3 billion video views

NBC News: 1.8 billion video views

ABC News: 1.4 billion video views

CBS News: 675 million video views

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

