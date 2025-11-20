FOX NEWS DIGITAL FINISHES OCTOBER DOMINATING ALL BROADCAST AND NEWS COMPETITORS WITH MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS AND MINUTES

FOX News Leads All Competitors on YouTube Notching 377 Million Video Views in October

FOX News Sees Second Best Month Ever with Social Media Video Views

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, FOX News Digital secured 3.7 billion multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion multiplatform views leading all broadcast and news brands, according to Comscore.* This marks the 56th consecutive month FOX News Digital has led all broadcast and news brands with multiplatform minutes and 18 straight months as number one with multiplatform views.* Additionally, FOX News Digital commanded 155 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.** Meanwhile, CNN once again saw double-digit declines across the board with multiplatform views (down 42% vs. October 2024), multiplatform minutes (down 34% vs. October 2024) and unique viewers (down 24% vs. October 2024). **Additional highlights include:

FOX News Media closed out October as the top news brand in the competitive set on YouTube for the sixth straight month, notching 377 million video views, according to Emplifi. FOX News led nearest competitor MSNBC by nearly 50 million video views and also topped NBC, ABC and CBS combined. Year-over-year, FOX News was up 45% with YouTube video views and led competitors including MSNBC (329 million views), CNN (186 million views), ABC News (130 million views), NBC News (113 million views), and CBS News (63 million views). FOX Business nabbed 59 million views on YouTube during the month.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.5 million unique viewers during the month of October leading the CNN mobile app which saw 3.9 million unique viewers.**

In October, FOX News led all news brands on social media with 154.6 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi and Shareablee. On TikTok, FNC nabbed over 24 million interactions, a 12% increase year-over-year.**** On Facebook, FNC drove 108 million interactions, a 529% increase vs. October 2024, while FNC also secured 23.2 million Instagram interactions and 7.1 million X interactions. FOX News also had its second best month ever with 2 billion social media video views across TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram.

FOXBusiness.com drove 194.3 million multiplatform minutes in October, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 122 million multiplatform views and 22.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

OCTOBER 2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 155,363,000 (up 34% vs. October 2024)

CNN.com – 87,813,000 (down 24% vs. October 2024)

CBSNews.com – 177,868,000 (up 28% vs. October 2024)

NYTimes.com – 71,211,000 (down 11% vs. October 2024)

NBCNews.com – 91,874,000 (down 21% vs. October 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 43,436,000 (down 45% vs. October 2024)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,795,000,000 (down 11% vs. October 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,436,000,000 (down 10% vs. October 2024)

CNN.com – 695,000,000 (down 42% vs. October 2024)

CBSNews.com – 405,000,000 (down 4% vs. October 2024)

NBCNews.com – 236,000,000 (down 21% vs. October 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 179,000,000 (up 9% vs. October 2024)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,746,000,000 (down 4% vs. October 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,208,000,000 (down 23% vs. October 2024)

CNN.com – 1,225,000,000 (down 34% vs. October 2024)

CBSNews.com – 982,000,000 (down 4% vs. October 2024)

NBCNews.com – 608,000,000 (down 33% vs. October 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 404,000,000 (down 8% vs. October 2024)

