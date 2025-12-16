FOX NEWS DIGITAL SEES YEARLY INCREASES WITH TOTAL DIGITAL UNIQUE VISITORS WHILE CONTINUING TO LEAD NEWS BRANDS AND BROADCAST NETWORKS WITH MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS AND MINUTES DURING NOVEMBER

FOX News Continues to Lead All News Brands on YouTube in 2025 to Date

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, FOX News Digital saw year-over-year increases with total digital unique multiplatform visitors while securing 3.1 billion multiplatform minutes, 1.6 billion multiplatform views leading all broadcast and news brands, according to Comscore.* This marks the 57th consecutive month FOX News Digital has led all broadcast and news brands with multiplatform minutes and 19 straight months as number one with multiplatform views.* Additionally, FOX News Digital commanded 165 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 44% increase year-over-year.** Meanwhile, CNN once again saw double-digit declines across the board with multiplatform views (down 45% vs. November 2024), multiplatform minutes (down 39% vs. November 2024) and unique viewers (down 34% vs. November 2024). **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News drove nearly 300 million video views during November leading CNN (201 million views), ABC News (132 million views), CBS News (71 million views) and The New York Times (10 million views). In fact, FOX News has already secured its best year ever on YouTube heading into December.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.4 million unique viewers during the month of November leading the CNN mobile app which saw 3.7 million unique viewers.**

In November, FOX News led all news brands on social media with 108 million social media interactions across Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and X, according to Emplifi and Shareablee. On TikTok, FNC nabbed 19.7 million interactions, according to Shareablee.**** On Facebook, FNC drove 108 million interactions, a 358% increase vs. November 2024, while FNC also secured 18.7 million Instagram interactions and 4.6 million X interactions. FOX News also drove 1.5 billion social media video views across TikTok, X, Facebook and Instagram.

FOXBusiness.com drove 154.9 million multiplatform minutes in November, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 108 million multiplatform views and 23.7 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, a 7% increase year-over-year.***

NOVEMBER 2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 165,132,000 (up 44% vs. November 2024)

CNN.com – 80,642,000 (down 34% vs. November 2024)

CBSNews.com – 187,188,000 (up 11% vs. November 2024)

NYTimes.com – 71,359,000 (down 22% vs. November 2024)

NBCNews.com – 107,382,000 (down 11% vs. November 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 41,582,000 (down 56% vs. November 2024)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,610,000,000 (down 32% vs. November 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,404,000,000 (down 16% vs. November 2024)

CNN.com – 697,000,000 (down 45% vs. November 2024)

CBSNews.com – 408,000,000 (down 6% vs. November 2024)

NBCNews.com – 237,000,000 (down 43% vs. November 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 165,000,000 (down 21% vs. November 2024)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,080,000,000 (down 32% vs. November 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,094,000,000 (down 29% vs. November 2024)

CNN.com – 1,085,000,000 (down 39% vs. November 2024)

CBSNews.com – 980,000,000 (down 5% vs. November 2024)

NBCNews.com – 634,000,000 (down 40% vs. November 2024)

ABCNews.com Sites – 399,000,000 (down 21% vs. November 2024)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, November 2025, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2025, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2025, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2025, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, November 2025, Report Date: 12/15/2025. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

