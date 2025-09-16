FOX NEWS IS LEADING NEWS BRAND WITH YOUTUBE VIEWS IN AUGUST TOPPING ALL BROADCAST AND CABLE NETWORKS

FOX News Digital Sweeps News Brands with Multiplatform Minutes, Views and Unique Visitors

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News finished August with 386.2 million views on YouTube leading all news brands including MSNBC (275.6 million views), CNN (186.6 million views), NBC News (123.7 million views), ABC News (110 million views) and CBS News (42.2 million views) according to Emplifi. Year-over-year, FOX News was up 65% with YouTube views and saw gains of 16% compared to July. Additionally, FOX News Digital led all news brands with multiplatform views, minutes and unique visitors according to Comscore.* **Additional highlights include:

During August, FOX News Digital secured 3.6 billion multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion multiplatform views and 88 million total desktop/mobile unique visitors leading all news brands.* This marks the second consecutive month FOX News Digital has led CNN with total unique visitors. Additionally, FOX News Digital commanded 148 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.** Meanwhile, CNN once again saw double-digit declines across the board with multiplatform views (down 54% vs. August 2024 ), multiplatform minutes (down 65% vs. August 2024 ) and unique viewers (down 36% vs. August 2024 ). In fact, this was the first time ever that CNN fell below 1 billion multiplatform minutes.

), multiplatform minutes (down 65% vs. ) and unique viewers (down 36% vs. ). In fact, this was the first time ever that CNN fell below 1 billion multiplatform minutes. The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.3 million unique viewers during the month of August.**

FOX News was once again the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in August, with 101 million total social interactions, up 213% from the year prior, and 24% from July, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 71.9 million interactions on Facebook (up 441% year-over-year), 24.2 million Instagram interactions and 5.3 million X interactions, according to Emplifi. Additionally, FOX News drove 20.5 million interactions on TikTok.**** FOX Business drove 981,000 social media interactions during August.

FOXBusiness.com drove 220 million multiplatform minutes in August, finishing fourth in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 125 million multiplatform views and 27.8 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.*** Additionally, FOX Business drove 62.3 million video views during August.

AUGUST 2025 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 88,136,000 (down 8% vs. August 2024)

CNN.com – 74,722,000 (down 36% vs. August 2024)

CBSNews.com – 73,140,000 (down 25% vs. August 2024)

NYTimes.com – 63,977,000 (down 13% vs. August 2024)

NBC News.com – 60,761,000 (down 29% vs. August 2024)

ABCNews.com – 19,668,000 (down 28% vs. August 2024)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,789,000,000 (up 6% vs. August 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,332,000,000 (down 18% vs. August 2024)

CNN.com – 605,000,000 (down 54% vs. August 2024)

CBSNews.com – 324,000,000 (down 21% vs. August 2024)

NBC News.com – 209,000,000 (down 27% vs. August 2024)

ABCNews.com – 85,000,000 (down 19% vs. August 2024)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,643,000,000 (up 10% vs. August 2024)

NYTimes.com – 1,193,000,000 (down 30% vs. August 2024)

CNN.com – 826,000,000 (down 65% vs. August 2024)

CBSNews.com – 816,000,000 (down 17% vs. August 2024)

NBC News.com – 560,000,000 (down 30% vs. August 2024)

ABCNews.com – 89,000,000 (down 12% vs. August 2024)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, August 2025, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, August 2025, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], August 2025, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, August 2025, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, August 2025, Report Date: 9/15/2025. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC