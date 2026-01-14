FOX NEWS MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

Douglas Rohrbeck Elevated to Executive Vice President, Washington News & Politics

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media has promoted six executives on its New York and Washington editorial leadership teams, announced FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

Douglas Rohrbeck was elevated to Executive Vice President, Washington News & Politics and Jessica Loker was named Senior Vice President, Politics. Tommy Firth will take on the new role of Executive Vice President of FOX News Digital's editorial team while Beth Saunders was promoted to Senior Vice President, Digital News and Stefanie Wheeler was elevated to Senior Vice President, Digital Editorial and Video. Additionally, Brett Zoeller was promoted to Vice President, Primetime Programming.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, "FOX News Media's news content is consumed by the largest and most politically diverse audience in the country. I am confident Doug and Tommy will continue to innovate and successfully evolve our robust linear and digital platforms as we continue to inform our audience of millions however and wherever they are watching."

Rohrbeck will report to Wallace leading all editorial and strategic oversight of Washington-based news and political coverage and managing FOX News Channel's (FNC) news programming emanating from the nation's capital, including Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, and FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher. His oversight of Special Report has rivaled broadcast networks, besting CBS, NBC, and ABC in key markets throughout the country. Most recently, Special Report has dominated the news landscape with more than two dozen interviews with foreign leaders and dignitaries including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Rohrbeck has also managed editorial throughout FNM's presidential election cycles, with 2024's election night coverage delivering more than 13 million viewers. Since joining the network in 1998 as a production assistant, Rohrbeck has played a pivotal role in the network's political coverage, producing election nights and major special events, including presidential debates and rose throughout the ranks to Senior Vice President before being named to his current role. He also served as the executive producer of Special Report with Bret Baier for more than a decade, steadily expanding its viewership and cementing the show as the news program of record in Washington and beyond.

In his new role, Firth will oversee day-to-day editorial operations for FOX News Digital, also reporting to Wallace and Porter Berry, President of FOX News Digital and New Media. He will oversee the totality of the homepage and lead high-impact breaking news and enterprise reporting, driving the creation of compelling content. Additionally, he will spearhead initiatives to expand audience reach and engagement across the platform, reinforcing FOX News Digital's stance as the definitive leader in the digital news landscape with more than 150 million multiplatform unique visitors. Firth most recently served as the senior vice president of primetime programming where he oversaw weekday and weekend opinion shows, and prior to that was a Vice President in the same capacity. In late 2025, Firth notably oversaw the first live exclusive interviews with Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk on multiple FNC programs. Throughout his tenure, he was also tasked with launching new programming including The Story with Martha MacCallum and The Ingraham Angle, both of which debuted in 2017. He joined the network in 2008 and held senior roles on many top-rated programs including The Five and Hannity, and notably led The Ingraham Angle.

As senior vice president of politics, Loker will oversee all political coverage, creating and executing editorial strategies for political programming and collaborating with all FOX News Media platforms to integrate compelling coverage across broadcast and digital platforms. In this role, she will report to Rohrbeck and continue as senior executive producer of FOX News Sunday, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this April. Prior to this new role, Loker served as the vice president of politics and since joining the network in 2004, she worked on key election programming, most recently overseeing the production of political events and breaking news programming out of Washington, DC. During her time leading FOX News Sunday, Loker helped solidify the program as a destination for public affairs journalism, securing interviews with leading figures across politics and culture. She previously served as senior producer for The FOX Report with Shepard Smith.

Saunders was promoted to senior vice president, digital news, reporting to Firth. She will oversee the digital newsroom's content creation, ensuring that dynamic and engaging reporting continues to drive audience growth and retention. Saunders previously served as vice president, digital news and re-joined the network in 2019 after an earlier stint with FNC as a producer for top-rated programs.

In her new position, Wheeler will report to Firth and lead the platform's digital and video editorial operations, collaborating with the newsroom to ensure seamless integration of digital and video assets in all news coverage. She will also dually report to Berry on AI and YouTube initiatives. Wheeler previously served as vice president, digital editorial and joined the network in 2011.

As vice president of primetime programming, Brett Zoeller will oversee the network's weekday and weekend prime programs, reporting directly to Meade Cooper, executive vice president of primetime programming. In this role, he will work closely with the talent helming the primetime lineup to continue delivering must-watch opinion programming. Joining FNC in 2015, Zoeller most recently served as the senior executive producer of The Five, cable's most watched program.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for nearly 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month.

