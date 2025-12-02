FOX NEWS MEDIA PROMOTES AISHAH HASNIE TO ANCHOR AND WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT

Hasnie to Anchor Her Own Signature Program on Saturdays from 12 PM - 2 PM/ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media has promoted Aishah Hasnie to Anchor and White House correspondent, announced president and executive editor Jay Wallace. Hasnie will anchor her own solo signature program on Saturday afternoons from 12-2 PM/ET beginning on January 10th and will assume the White House correspondent position this week.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, "Aishah's knowledge of Washington makes her a perfect addition to our stellar White House team of correspondents, and we are confident she will excel in the anchor chair as well."

Hasnie said, "I am thrilled for the opportunity to deliver critical information to our viewers across the country in the anchor chair and honored to join our prestigious White House correspondent team."

Since joining FOX News Channel in 2019, Hasnie has served as a senior national correspondent, congressional correspondent, both based in Washington and prior to that was a New York-based correspondent. She has conducted news-making interviews with world leaders and politicians including German Chancellor Friedreich Merz, Taiwanese Ambassador Alexander Yui and then presidential candidate Donald Trump. Hasnie also covered the 2024 and 2020 presidential election traversing the country on the campaign trail.

While reporting on Congress, Hasnie covered a wide range of historical moments including the 2025 government shutdown and the marathon vote to elect Rep. Mike Johnson Speaker of the House in 2023. In 2020, she was named a New York Woman of Impact by Variety for her coverage of the coronavirus, specifically for the report she contributed to on how the pandemic impacted Muslim Americans during the Ramadan season.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, Hasnie was an anchor and investigative reporter at WXIN-TV, the FOX affiliate in Indianapolis, where she helmed the 4 PM newscast First at Four. Additionally, Hasnie served as an investigative reporter and substitute anchor at CBS affiliate WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In this role, her enterprise reporting on voyeurism law inspired local legislation to close a loophole in the system. An Emmy-nominated journalist, her work has been recognized by the local Indiana Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. Hasnie got her start in the industry at GEO-TV, an international network based in Pakistan where she was born. She received a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Indiana University and was named a Dick Yoakam Broadcast Journalism Scholar.

