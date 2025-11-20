FOX NEWS MEDIA PROMOTES BILL MELUGIN TO CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT

Melugin Relocates to Washington to Begin New Role Effectively Immediately

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media has promoted Bill Melugin to congressional correspondent, announced president and executive editor Jay Wallace. Melugin has relocated to Washington, DC and will cover all facets of the United States Congress, reporting on the legislative developments, political dynamics and decisions that shape the nation.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, "Bill's dogged dedication to uncovering the story and deep understanding of national issues make him an excellent fit to cover the complex world of Congress."

Melugin added, "Congress is one of the most compelling and consequential beats in journalism and it is an incredible honor to take on this role and continue to serve our viewers from Capitol Hill."

Previously, Melugin was a Los Angeles-based correspondent for the network, where he earned national recognition as one of the first reporters on the scene of the United States border crisis. Since joining FOX News Media in 2021, Melugin has been at the forefront of reporting on all angles of immigration, spending roughly half of his tenure reporting onsite from the United States' southern border from 2021 through 2024. In addition to his extensive border coverage, Melugin has reported live on major breaking news events across the country, including the 2025 California wildfires, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the drowning of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans in the Rio Grande. He has also traveled nationwide to cover both the 2024 presidential and 2022 midterm election cycles.

Before joining FOX News Media, Melugin served as an investigative reporter for KTTV-TV (FOX) in Los Angeles, where he was awarded three local Emmy awards for investigative work. He previously held anchor and reporter roles at WJYZ-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and KFOX-TV (FOX) in El Paso, Texas. A two-time recipient of Radio & Television News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism, Melugin is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

