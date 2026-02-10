FOX NEWS MEDIA TO PRODUCE A NEW DAILY NEWS BRIEF FOR FOX TELEVISION STATIONS STARTING FEBRUARY 23RD

'FOX News Report' with Anchor Bill Melugin to Air on FOX Owned & Operated Television Stations; Available to all FOX Affiliated Stations Across the Country

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Media will produce a new 90-second news brief that will air on FOX's owned-and-operated television stations, and will be available to all FOX Affiliated Stations across the country starting on Monday, February 23rd. Anchored by FOX News Channel's (FNC) Bill Melugin, the FOX News Report will provide viewers with national and global headlines spanning breaking news, politics, sports and entertainment.

Airing daily at 5:58 PM/ET, the FOX News Report will complement the existing FOX Television Stations' local news programming by providing timely, high-impact news coverage catching viewers up on the top national and global issues driving the day. Emanating from FOX News Media's Washington, D.C. bureau, the cut-ins air on all 18 owned-and-operated FOX local stations, including those in nine of the top ten largest markets (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, D.C. and San Francisco). They will also be available to all FOX Affiliated Stations across the country on a daily basis.

Recently promoted to FNC's congressional correspondent, Melugin joined the network as a west coast-based correspondent in May 2021 where he earned bipartisan praise for his breaking news coverage at the border. Throughout his tenure with FNC, he has covered several national news events, including the 2024 presidential election, the wildfire outbreak in California in January 2025 and the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, among others. Previously, he served as an investigative reporter for FOX's KTTV-TV Los Angeles where he was awarded three local Emmy awards for investigative reporting within a four-year span. A two-time recipient of Radio & TV News Association of Southern California's Golden Mike Award for Best Investigative Journalism, Melugin is also the recipient of three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for hard news and breaking news reporting. A graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, he holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

FOX Television Stations owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,350 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network's national content.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

