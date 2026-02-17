FOX NEWS MEDIA'S SEAN HANNITY TO LAUNCH THE "HANG OUT WITH SEAN HANNITY" PODCAST AS PART OF NEW MEDIA EXPANSION

New Podcast to Launch in March and Feature Long-Form Interviews with Influential Voices

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity is expanding his media footprint with the launch of a new podcast for FOX News Media, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity," premiering on March 3, announced Porter Berry, President of FOX News Digital and New Media. The launch serves as the latest addition to FOX News Media's new media division which features an established suite of podcasts such as Ruthless, Will Cain Country, Planet Tyrus and The Riley Gaines Show.

The twice-weekly podcast will deliver long-form, unfiltered conversations with compelling and influential figures across culture, business, sports, politics, and beyond. Filmed from Hannity's new set in Florida, dubbed the personal "man cave," the show will offer a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the conversations that take place when the cameras stop rolling.

In making the announcement, Berry said, "Sean Hannity remains one of the most influential voices in media, grounded by the same values and work ethic that defined his early days. We're thrilled to expand our podcast portfolio with one of the most accomplished broadcasters to ever pick up a microphone."

Hannity added, "I've always been interested in how people got to where they are. The risks they took, the failures they pushed through, and the lessons that don't make it on TV. This podcast is a chance to slow down and have those conversations, no scripts, no talking points, just real discussions with people who have something meaningful to say."

Capturing a real, down-to-earth dialogue, "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" will spotlight guests' defining moments, personal setbacks, hard-earned lessons, and the true grit the drives achievement. A self-made broadcaster and the longest-running host in the industry, Hannity brings the curiosity and perspective that built his career to the podcast, drawing on the resilience and hustle that shaped him into one of the most formative voices in modern media. In addition to the podcast, Hannity will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio program "The Sean Hannity Show," while sunsetting "Sean" on FOX Nation.

A FOX News original, Hannity has been known for his provocative style and passionate connection with his audience over the course of his 30 years at FNC. Each night, his primetime program features a signature monologue where he breaks down trending topics of the day, followed by headline-generating interviews. Garnering the highest viewership among cable news in his timeslot, Hannity averaged 3.2 million viewers for the full Nielsen year of 2025, routinely placing as one of the top cable shows overall. Ranked by Talkers Magazine as the number one talk radio host in the country, Hannity also hosts an eponymous radio show on 750 stations where he is listened to by more than 20 million people a week.

Throughout his tenure at FNC, Hannity has interviewed numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, California Governor Gavin Newsom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, actor and director Sean Penn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Tyson, Connor McGregor, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson, Michael Moore, Michael Phelps, Richard Petty, Charlie Daniels, Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts, among many others.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

FOX News Media Contact:

Jessica Ketner: 212.301.3976 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC