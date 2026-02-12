FOX NEWS PODCASTS TO LAUNCH "CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO" ON FEBRUARY 18

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Podcasts will launch a new program entitled "Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno" on February 18th. Hosted by criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno, the twice-weekly podcast will air on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and wherever podcasts are found.

Breaking down the biggest crime stories and trials across the country, Rotunno will tap into legal and criminal experts along with FOX News reporters and contributors each week to uncover new angles surrounding the cases capturing the nation. "Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno" will also feature special segments and bonus episodes, diving deep into new developments as they break.

Rotunno joined FNC as a legal contributor in 2025. A criminal defense attorney with 25 years of experience, she began her career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State Attorney's Office in Illinois before opening her own law firm in 2005. She has represented several high-profile clients including serving as lead counsel in The People of the State of New York v. Harvey Weinstein case and representing a former Chicago Bears player who was under investigation for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

