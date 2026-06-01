FOX WEATHER EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION TO SIRIUSXM STARTING JUNE 3 AS HURRICANE SEASON BEGINS

The Channel Will be Available 24/7 on the SiriusXM App

FOX Weather to be Offered as Free-to-Air Public Service to All During Major Weather Events

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service, will expand distribution across SiriusXM on June 3.

The channel, which will launch in time for the official start of Atlantic hurricane season on June 1, will be offered to listeners across North America via the SiriusXM app (ch. 799) and in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Access to the SiriusXM app is included with most SiriusXM subscriptions. In addition, during major weather events, FOX Weather will also be available as a free-to-air public service for anyone with access to a SiriusXM enabled radio or the SiriusXM app.

Over the past five years, FOX Weather has driven innovation in the weather space, from the first 3D mobile radar to creating a network of thousands of cameras across the country, ensuring the audience continued access to crucial and often times, lifesaving information. As major weather events have occurred, FOX Weather has also constantly extended its live coverage throughout major weather events and storms to give its viewers continuous updates on what is happening on the ground in impacted areas. FOX News Radio affiliates have also offered the audio from the FOX Weather stream to its affiliates during major hurricanes and weather events. Notably, FOX Weather's simulcast on FOX News Channel during breaking weather events regularly beats The Weather Channel with viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Since launching in 2021 as a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel, FOX Weather has added numerous distribution partners allowing viewers to watch and listen wherever they may be including FOX One, DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube.com, Vizio Watchfree+, LG Channels, Fire TV Channels, Hulu + Live TV and DISH Network among others. The service continues to be available via simulcast each weekday morning on FOX Business Network from 5-6 AM/ET and weekend mornings from 6-9 AM/ET, as well as via FOX Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.

About FOX Weather:

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel's expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations' (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at FoxWeather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the FOX News app, FOX One, FOX Nation, Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Android TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Fire TV Channels, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo Play, TCLtv+, LG Channels, Plex, Tubi, Pluto TV, YouTube.com, Sling Freestream, Xfinity, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Cox Communications, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, DISH Network, Audacy, Tune-In and Local Now. FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS's full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

About SiriusXM:

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Together, SiriusXM reaches a combined monthly audience of approximately 255 million listeners. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

###

FOX Weather Contact:

Connor Smith: [email protected] or 212-301-3879

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC