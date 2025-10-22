FOX WEATHER TAPS T-MOBILE'S SUPERMOBILE TO POWER EXTREME-WEATHER COVERAGE

T-Mobile's SuperMobile keeps FOX Weather reporters connected with intelligent connectivity, satellite-to-cell coverage and enhanced security — so communities never miss a critical update

BELLEVUE, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America's Best Mobile Network, and FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television service, announced T-Mobile as the preferred communications provider, equipping all FOX Weather reporters with SuperMobile — the first and only business plan to combine intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage. With SuperMobile, FOX Weather reporters will be equipped to deliver uninterrupted reporting from virtually anywhere in the nation, regardless of the conditions.

When severe weather strikes — from hurricanes and tornadoes to fast-moving winter fronts — communities rely on FOX Weather for timely, accurate information. Now, with SuperMobile, FOX Weather teams will have enhanced communication that helps keep them connected in cities, suburbs and the most remote disaster zones. Reporters can livestream from the heart of the storm, share radar imagery in real time, and send critical updates to producers and audiences — even during times of high network demand.

Here's what FOX Weather had to say about SuperMobile :

"We are thrilled to work with T-Mobile as our preferred communications provider," said Sharri Berg, President of FOX Weather, "With our expansive reporter footprint across the country, this collaboration will ensure our communications network can keep up with our breaking news coverage regardless of the situation on the ground."

The Future of Live Reporting Runs on SuperMobile

With SuperMobile, FOX Weather gains three powerful capabilities designed to keep crews connected and secure from virtually anywhere:

Intelligent connectivity on America's Best Mobile Network. The SuperMobile network slice technology dynamically allocates network resources to support FOX Weather's most critical needs — from high-quality livestreams to large video files and real-time updates. By helping prevent buffering, dropped feeds, and slow uploads, SuperMobile gives teams a more consistent experience whether they're streaming from the aftermath of a storm or sending high-resolution radar imagery from the field – even in times of high demand.

Built-in security designed for journalists. Leveraging T-Mobile's 5G standalone architecture, the plan provides enhanced encryption, advanced device authentication and strong privacy protections.

Access to the nation's largest satellite-to-mobile network with T-Satellite. With more than 650 satellites in orbit, FOX Weather crews stay online even in the more than 500,000 square miles of the country unreached by any carrier's earth-bound cell towers. And as of Oct. 1, T-Satellite now includes data – helping FOX Weather reporters access apps like maps for navigation and share video and picture messages to stay connected on the latest weather conditions —in remote places that terrestrial cellular networks cannot reach.

"The FOX Weather team goes where conditions are most unpredictable — from sudden summer storms and winter fronts to wildfires and tornadoes in rural communities," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile Business Group. "That's why we built SuperMobile: to give reporters intelligent performance, secure connectivity and off-grid coverage with T-Satellite, so FOX Weather can keep delivering the updates communities count on — powered by America's Best Mobile Network."

Together, FOX Weather and T-Mobile are ushering in a new era of live reporting — keeping reporters connected, ensuring audiences never miss a critical update, and delivering vital information when it matters most, bringing nimble, dynamic coverage to places it's never been possible before.

About T-Mobile

As the supercharged Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is powered by an award-winning 5G network that connects more people, in more places, than ever before. With T-Mobile's unique value proposition of best network, best value and best experiences, the Un-carrier is redefining connectivity and fueling competition while continuing to drive the next wave of innovation in wireless and beyond. Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.t-mobile.com .

About FOX Weather

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel's expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations' (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at FoxWeather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via the FOX News app, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Fire TV Channels, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo Play, TCLtv+, LG Channels, Plex, Tubi, Pluto TV. YouTube.com , Sling Freestream, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Cox Communications, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, DISH Network, Audacy and Tune-In. FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS's full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

