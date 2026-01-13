Foxit and Ingram Micro Expand Partnership into Canada, Giving Resellers Access to the Industry's Most Advanced Document Management Solutions

Canada's Channel Just Got Smarter – Ingram Micro Canada Adds Foxit's Powerful, AI-Enhanced PDF and eSignature Tools to Empower Resellers and Their End Clients Across Every Industry

FREMONT, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, and Ingram Micro, a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its already successful U.S. partnership to include the Canadian market. The move gives Canadian resellers and their end clients access to the most modern, secure, and productivity-boosting document management solutions available today.

With Foxit now on the Ingram Micro Canada line card, resellers can offer end customers a complete suite of enterprise-grade solutions — including Foxit PDF Editor and eSign — packed with features that today's organizations demand: intuitive design, lightning-fast performance, airtight compliance and security controls, and AI-driven intelligence and automation that turbo-powers everything from editing to redaction.

"This is a win for Foxit and Ingram. It's a win for resellers. It's a win for end customers," said Dave Allison, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, Foxit. "We're offering the Canadian channel a major upgrade, not just an alternative, but a smarter way to work with documents. With Ingram's unmatched reach and channel attentiveness, and Foxit's relentless product innovation, partners can now deliver more value, more functionality, and more impact to their end clients across every sector, and in the process, significantly boost their bottom-line."

From legal and financial services to healthcare, government, and education, Canadian resellers can now meet the rising demand for modern document workflows with a solution that's fast, secure, and constantly raising the bar. With Foxit, organizations gain tools that not only match the capabilities of legacy products — they exceed them, without the complexity or heavy cost burden.

"For us at Ingram Micro Canada, this partnership is more than just a products offering expansion, it's a strategic move to bring next-gen document management solutions to our reseller community," said Alistair Edmondson, Director of Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Our partners want choices. They want innovation. They want reliability. And they most certainly want to bring their end clients the optimum return on investment. Foxit delivers on all fronts, and we're excited to put that power into the hands of thousands of partners across the country."

Key benefits for Ingram Micro's Canadian reseller network include:

New revenue opportunities from a high-demand, high-growth product category

AI-enhanced productivity tools that make life easier for content creators, legal teams, HR departments, and more

Enterprise-grade security and compliance features tailored for industries where data privacy, protection, and auditability are non-negotiable

An R&D-driven roadmap that constantly evolves to meet changing customer needs

A partner-focused approach that includes onboarding support, sales enablement, and co-marketing initiatives

"What makes this truly exciting is the enthusiasm we've felt from Ingram Micro Canada's team," added Allison. "From the very first training sessions, it was clear they understood the market-shifting potential of Foxit. They're not just checking a box, they're championing a better experience for their resellers and end clients."

Foxit's expansion into Canada with Ingram Micro reflects a shared vision to drive digital transformation at scale. As remote work, data protection, and operational efficiency continue to shape buying decisions, the timing couldn't be better for resellers to add Foxit to their portfolios.

"The message to Canadian resellers is simple," said Edmondson. "If your customers need smarter, faster, more secure document tools, you've just found the solution."

To learn more about Foxit's solutions through Ingram Micro Canada, please visit https://usa.ingrammicro.com/cep/app/product/productsearch?keywords=foxit&displaytitle=foxit&sortBy=relevance.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry's first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through its integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 640,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices worldwide, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

