Foxit Announces DWG Support for PDF SDK 10.0

DWG Support to Benefit Project Engineers, Designers, and Suppliers Collaborating on Technical Drawings and Blueprints

FREMONT, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions, today announced the inclusion of DWG support for Foxit PDF SDK 10.0, allowing project engineers, designers and suppliers to leverage the solution to convert technical drawings, designs and blueprints into the ISO Standard PDF format. Foxit's PDF SDK is built on a modern technology stack that integrates tightly with the platforms that developers are using. The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with robust PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development frameworks.

By allowing users to effortlessly convert DWG files into a universally accessible PDF format, Foxit PDF SDK 10.0 is helping to facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing across disciplines. The inclusion of DWG support also ensures that everyone can access and utilize essential engineering data without the need for expensive, specialized software.

"The DWG file type is essential for those professionals working in the engineering, architecture and design industries and it is game-changing that they can now leverage Foxit PDF SDK to seamlessly collaborate and interact with all their colleagues," said Evan Reiss VP, Head of Marketing at Foxit. "DWG is also supported in Foxit PDF SDK for Web which is used extensively by ActiveDraft, a leading provider of PDF markup and document collaboration tools."

The Addition of DWG Support: With the inclusion of DWG support in Foxit PDF SDK 10.0, users will see numerous benefits, including:

Collaboration - The ability to share engineering or architecture projects with colleagues without needing costly and complicated CAD software. Comments and Review – Provides full support for displaying and annotating comments with an extensive range of functions for creating, editing or importing/exporting annotations. Full-text Search - Fast full-text search for any language, or encoding type, delivering near-instant results. Security - Generate secure PDFs with native encryption and decryption or integrate with customized DRM or IRM security systems.



To learn more about Foxit PDF SDK, please visit https://developers.foxit.com/products/pdf-sdk/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

