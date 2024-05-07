Foxit Launches Foxit for Salesforce | Document Generation & eSign on Salesforce AppExchange

Foxit's customers can now benefit from automated end-to-end document workflows

FREMONT, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit today announced it has launched Foxit for Salesforce | Document Generation & eSign on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to create and automate end-to-end document workflows.

Foxit for Salesforce | Document Generation & eSign is currently available on AppExchange. Learn more at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000JChbkUAD

Foxit Document Generation and eSign is a complete and ready-to-implement solution to end-to-end document workflow needs within an organization's CRM. Foxit's integration empowers companies and their teams with on-demand document generation, legally binding eSignature tools and signer workflows, cutting-edge global security and compliance, detailed document tracking, complete audit trials and more. The powerful solution is built to accommodate any desired workflow within the Salesforce CRM, including standard workflow automation and can also be integrated with Salesforce Flows, allowing your team a seemingly endless number of automation options.

Foxit Document Generation and eSign integration with Salesforce provides the power to build any document and eSigning workflow automation in seconds with Salesforce Flows. The solution's advanced custom "Actions and Triggers" prompt document generation, sending, field updating, data write-backs, and more at any point during the workflow scenario. Setting reminders, notifications, information updates, and more is now easier than ever and can be triggered at key moments during the document journey.

"We aimed to exceed organizations' expectations by integrating Foxit's premier document creation and eSignature capabilities with Salesforce, and we've successfully done so with Foxit for Salesforce," said Susana De Abrew , Chief Strategy Officer at Foxit. "Guided by customer feedback and document workflow insights, we've developed a valuable solution. Now, Foxit users can implement secure, compliant, and legally binding document processes within the top CRM platform effortlessly. Additionally, Foxit for Salesforce enriches our partners' offerings with a potent, straightforward integration to their Foxit solutions suite."

, Chief Strategy Officer at Foxit. "Guided by customer feedback and document workflow insights, we've developed a valuable solution. Now, Foxit users can implement secure, compliant, and legally binding document processes within the top CRM platform effortlessly. Additionally, Foxit for Salesforce enriches our partners' offerings with a potent, straightforward integration to their Foxit solutions suite." "Foxit for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by allowing users to build documents and eSigning workflow seamlessly and securely," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, of AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

