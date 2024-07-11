Foxit Launches PDF SDK for Web 10.0

Includes Streamlined and More Efficient User Experience Along with New Enhanced Productivity Tools and Added Functionality

FREMONT, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF solutions, today announced the launch of Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0, delivering new advanced tools and features for developers. Foxit's PDF SDK is built on a modern technology stack that integrates tightly with the platforms that developers are using. The PDF SDK is aimed at helping software developers in any industry to build apps with robust PDF functionality by leveraging the most popular development frameworks.

Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0 is a continuation of Foxit's focus on upgrading the experience of developers and is packed with updates and features. The new release is designed to empower efficiency by streamlining workflow and maximizing productivity. This update includes the introduction of Dynamic Library Loading, which significantly reduces initial load time and memory usage, ensuring a smoother and more efficient user experience. Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0 also welcomes a retooled Refactored Bookmark Module, resulting in faster and more efficient bookmark loading along with enhanced navigation within PDF documents.

"Foxit is constantly challenging ourselves to adapt, evolve and grow our PDF SDK solution to ensure that we are always meeting the changing needs of the developer community," said Evan Reiss VP, Head of Marketing at Foxit. "With the launch of PDF SDK for Web 10.0, we are delivering a whole new set of tools and features that will help software developers take on projects with increased efficiency and confidence."

Exciting New Features: Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0 expands its capabilities with the addition of significant new tools and features that developers will love. Key highlights include:

- XFA forms can now fully utilize dynamic scripting capabilities, making them interactive and data-driven and providing users with a more engaging and responsive form experience. 3D Model Viewing - Introduces basic support for 3D model rendering within PDFs, allowing users to view simple 3D content directly within their web applications, laying the groundwork for more advanced 3D capabilities in future updates.

Foxit PDF SDK for Web 10.0 also added a significant number of advanced editor and other enhancements, including:

Global Undo/Redo Functionality - The built-in Undo/Redo functionality is now available for all text editing actions, providing a more seamless and user-friendly editing experience.

- The built-in Undo/Redo functionality is now available for all text editing actions, providing a more seamless and user-friendly editing experience. Custom Font Support - Users can now insert and edit text with custom fonts.

- Users can now insert and edit text with custom fonts. Group Signatures with Single /V Dictionary - Signing multiple fields can now be done more efficiently by grouping them under a single /V dictionary. This enhancement streamlines the signing process, ensures consistency, and speeds up processing times.

- Signing multiple fields can now be done more efficiently by grouping them under a single /V dictionary. This enhancement streamlines the signing process, ensures consistency, and speeds up processing times. JSON Form Data Import/Export - The ability to import and export form data in JSON format simplifies form data management and integration with other systems.

To learn more about Foxit PDF SDK, please visit https://developers.foxit.com/products/pdf-sdk/

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

