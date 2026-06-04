FP Alpha Unveils Tax Snapshot 3.0, Empowering Advisors to Turn Tax Returns into Actionable Client Conversations

New visuals, enhanced customization, and industry-leading accuracy help advisors uncover planning opportunities and risks in minutes

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, the AI-powered tax, estate, and insurance planning platform for financial advisors, today announced the launch of Tax Snapshot 3.0, the latest iteration of its industry-leading tax planning solution. Built specifically for financial advisors, planners, and enterprise firms, Tax Snapshot 3.0 delivers what the industry has long needed: a deterministic, highly accurate, and fully client-ready tax return summary that enables scalable, repeatable client experiences.

At its core, FP Alpha's Tax Snapshot 3.0 is designed differently. Built by tax planning experts, not a general-purpose LLM, it is shaping up to be the most accurate client ready tax return on the market.

A New Standard: Accuracy and Consistency at Scale

While many tools rely on large language models to generate flexible but inconsistent outputs, Tax Snapshot 3.0 introduces a fundamentally different approach: standardized output where it matters most, with customization where advisors want it.

This balance enables firms to:

Deliver consistent, repeatable client experiences across teams and offices

Maintain confidence in the underlying data, structure, and calculations

Customize branding, messaging, and presentation flow without compromising accuracy

"Advisors don't just need visuals, they need trust," said Andrew Altfest, CFP, Founder and CEO of FP Alpha. "Tax Snapshot 3.0 ensures that every client receives a clear, accurate, and consistent view of their tax situation, empowering advisors to scale meaningful conversations across their entire client base."

Built for Accuracy. Proven Through Human-in-the-Loop Validation

Tax Snapshot 3.0 is powered by more than seven years of training on tax forms and data, delivering industry-leading extraction accuracy across both native and scanned PDFs.

What truly differentiates FP Alpha is its human-in-the-loop validation engine:

The AI identifies when data quality is compromised (e.g., poor scans or complex formatting)

Returns are automatically routed to human reviewers rather than relying on uncertain outputs

Advisors receive validated results within one business hour

In contrast, tools relying solely on general-purpose LLMs often produce confident outputs regardless of input quality, increasing the risk of errors reaching clients.

Five Years of Iteration, Not a First Draft

FP Alpha's Tax Snapshot has long set the visual standard for tax return summaries. With version 3.0, it even widens the gap.

Every enhancement reflects years of advisor feedback and expert-driven design, resulting in visuals that are not only compelling but actionable.

What's New in Tax Snapshot 3.0

Tax Snapshot 3.0 introduces a suite of powerful new features designed to enhance both advisor workflows and client engagement:

Enhanced Customization & Flexibility with drag-and-drop section reordering, expandable and collapsible sections for dynamic presentation control and a new "Key Data" section to highlight the most relevant client-specific insights

Advanced Visualizations that include a new top-level summary with detailed income breakdown graphics, business owner-focused visuals for self-employment income and taxes, dedicated visuals for Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) and Additional Medicare Tax and a portfolio analysis with tree charts, bar charts, and pie charts illustrating Taxable vs. non-taxable income and income sources across accounts

Improved Retirement Insights that feature enhanced visuals for Medicare premiums and Social Security thresholds and clear indicators showing current brackets and proximity to the next tier

Transforming the Advisor-Client Conversation

Tax Snapshot 3.0 transforms static tax returns into dynamic, visual conversations.

For Advisors:

Instantly translate complex tax documents into intuitive visuals

Clearly demonstrate how income sources drive tax outcomes

Identify planning opportunities and risks in minutes

Elevate client meetings from retrospective reviews to forward-looking strategy sessions

For Clients:

Gain a clear, visual understanding of their financial picture

Build trust through transparency and clarity

Walk away with tangible insights and actionable next steps

Built for Enterprise Scale

For large advisory firms and enterprises, Tax Snapshot 3.0 enables:

Standardized client deliverables across advisors and locations

Increased efficiency in client preparation and review

Scalable delivery of advanced tax insights to mass affluent and high-net-worth clients alike

Tax Snapshot 3.0 is now available to FP Alpha users. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.fpalpha.com.

About FP Alpha

FP Alpha is an AI-powered advanced planning platform designed to help financial advisors deliver tax, estate, and insurance insights, at scale. By transforming complex financial documents into actionable intelligence, FP Alpha enables advisors to deepen client relationships, uncover opportunities, and provide more comprehensive advice across their client base. Learn more at www.fpalpha.com

SOURCE FP Alpha